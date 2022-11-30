The authority over Conway’s “oldest citizens” could change from one city board to another and allow residents the chance to express their opinions on the removal of protected trees.
City officials are working to draft an ordinance that could transfer the Tree Board’s authority from the city’s Community Appearance Board to the Board of Zoning Appeals. This change could add a public hearing process at city meetings and notify neighbors of tree-related requests.
Discussions about changing the ordinance come after the tree board has seen an uptick in requests this year compared to last.
The CAB, which also functions as the Tree Board, mainly oversees items that impact certain districts, like the downtown area, while the BZA is familiar with requests and issues across the entire city. Oftentimes, CAB is faced with tree-related requests outside of the districts it oversees.
It’s no secret Conway takes pride in its trees, which are also referred to as the city’s oldest citizens. The city employs an arborist to care for trees and educate residents about the trees on their properties. For the last 37 years, the city has been recognized as a Tree City USA.
Because of this, the city has strict rules regarding certain tree cutting, pruning and removal, thanks to its Tree Preservation Ordinance.
In order to receive a permit to remove a protected tree, the city’s arborist has to analyze each case based on eight conditions, according to the ordinance. Those conditions include determining a tree is hazardous, dead or in “irreversible decline,” the tree has an untreatable disease or insect problem or its roots are causing damage to structures and pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
Landmark tree removals also require a permit and have to be classed as hazardous, diseased or infectious, in an undeveloped lot in a “position that the lot cannot be developed in a reasonable and prudent manner” or causing visible structural damage to a building, according to the tree ordinance. However, these requests go straight to the Tree Board.
Currently, when someone wishes to remove a protected tree, the city arborist has to determine if a certain criteria exists. If the arborist finds there is a problem with a tree, based on conditions stated in the tree ordinance, a permit for removal will be granted. But, if the arborist does not determine it meets the ordinance's criteria, a permit will not be issued and the applicant can appeal the decision to CAB.
A similar appeals process happens for mitigation fines, city officials said.
Tree-related requests could instead be shifted to the responsibility of BZA if council passes an ordinance with the change. (Decisions of the BZA are appealable only to circuit court as the BZA is a quasi-judicial board.)
Jessica Hucks, the city’s director of planning and development, said the goal of moving the Tree Board to the BZA is to allow a process where applicants can apply for a variance versus simply appealing the decision of the arborist.
“The Tree Preservation Ordinance provides a limited amount of verbiage explaining the process of appealing the Arborists’ decision to deny a protected tree removal,” she said.
Hucks said there has been some confusion between the applicants wishing to appeal the decision of the arborist and the Tree Board, unsure of what they are able to allow or approve with regards to appeals.
Why may this change matter to city residents?
Hucks said that moving the process to the BZA will not only allow for a “clearer and definitive process,” it will also provide an opportunity for public input. Requests would be advertised, the property will be posted and letters would be sent to surrounding property owners, she said. Right now, that does not happen.
Since Conway City Council has given staff the go ahead to draft an ordinance, the planning department has begun doing its due diligence, Hucks said. This process could take several months.
Once staff drafts an amendment, it will be advertised for a public hearing and will require a recommendation from the planning commission and two favorable readings by city council to become final.
The Tree Board’s next scheduled meeting is Dec. 14. The CAB meeting will follow and the board plans to discuss the tree board's authority moving to BZA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.