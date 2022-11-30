The authority over Conway’s “oldest citizens” could change from one city board to another and allow residents the chance to express their opinions on the removal of protected trees.

City officials are working to draft an ordinance that could transfer the Tree Board’s authority from the city’s Community Appearance Board to the Board of Zoning Appeals. This change could add a public hearing process at city meetings and notify neighbors of tree-related requests.

Discussions about changing the ordinance come after the tree board has seen an uptick in requests this year compared to last.

The CAB, which also functions as the Tree Board, mainly oversees items that impact certain districts, like the downtown area, while the BZA is familiar with requests and issues across the entire city. Oftentimes, CAB is faced with tree-related requests outside of the districts it oversees.

It’s no secret Conway takes pride in its trees, which are also referred to as the city’s oldest citizens. The city employs an arborist to care for trees and educate residents about the trees on their properties. For the last 37 years, the city has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

Because of this, the city has strict rules regarding certain tree cutting, pruning and removal, thanks to its Tree Preservation Ordinance.

In order to receive a permit to remove a protected tree, the city’s arborist has to analyze each case based on eight conditions, according to the ordinance. Those conditions include determining a tree is hazardous, dead or in “irreversible decline,” the tree has an untreatable disease or insect problem or its roots are causing damage to structures and pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Landmark tree removals also require a permit and have to be classed as hazardous, diseased or infectious, in an undeveloped lot in a “position that the lot cannot be developed in a reasonable and prudent manner” or causing visible structural damage to a building, according to the tree ordinance. However, these requests go straight to the Tree Board.