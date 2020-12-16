As high school athletes across the country signed their national letters of intent Wednesday, Coastal Carolina University inked its own big deal — head coach Jamey Chadwell's contract extension.
The Chanticleers coach quashed any rumors about a possible early departure by signing a contract extension through the 2027 season, according to a news release from CCU Athletics.
"I am beyond joyed," Chadwell said at his weekly news conference Wednesday.
Chadwell's original contract was through the end of the 2023 season.
Chadwell praised the leadership of outgoing Coastal President David DeCenzo, chairman of athletics Joe Moglia and athletics director Matt Hogue for their commitment to the program. He thanked them for keeping him around for a few more years.
"I'm thankful and honored to continue to be a part of this build," Chadwell said. "It's a special place with special people. My family, myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to being here for a very long time."
Moglia, Chadwell's predecessor, brought Chadwell to Coastal as his offensive coordinator in 2017. Moglia called it "the best decision I ever made."
"I could not be prouder of Jamey, his staff and our guys for what they have accomplished here," Moglia said in a statement from CCU Athletics. "And I could not be more excited that Jamey has committed to being such an important part of our university for the next seven years."
Chadwell and his staff are guiding the Chanticleers to the best season in program history. With their win over Troy on Saturday, the Chanticleers finished the regular season undefeated for the first time. Coastal is guaranteed two more games this year with the Sun Belt Championship game on Dec. 19 against No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette and whichever bowl the Chants are awarded. Should the Chants run the table, the 13-0 mark would be first 13-win season in program history. Even if CCU wins just one of those games, they'll match a program record of 12 wins in a single season, set back in 2013 and 2014.
While details of Chadwell's contract weren't immediately available, the university did say in a news release that should Chadwell earn all the incentives laid out in his contract, the potential value of the deal puts Chadwell "atop the Sun Belt Conference and among the upper echelon of FBS."
Chadwell is currently the lowest paid college football coach in both the Sun Belt Conference and NCAA Division I at $375,000 per year, according to USA Today. The second lowest paid coach in the Sun Belt is Shawn Elliot at Georgia State at $604,800. Matt Viator of Louisiana-Monroe was the second lowest until he was let go following an 0-10 season.
The top paid coach in the Sun Belt is Billy Napier of Louisiana-Lafayette, who brings in just over a million dollars a year, according to USA Today. He is the only coach in the Sun Belt who brings in over $1 million per year.
According to the release, Chadwell's deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program, including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, a more robust incentive structure and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.