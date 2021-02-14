Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell more than doubled his salary with the new agreement he signed in December.
Chadwell‘s base salary is $850,000 for the 2021 season, according to a copy of the contract released by the university this month. That raise includes a $50,000 increase every year until the contract ends on Dec. 31, 2027.
The raise makes Chadwell the second highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier, who made $1,005,000 in 2020, according to USA Today.
By the time Chadwell reaches the end of his new contract, he will be making $1,150,000, not including bonuses.
“I’m thankful and honored to continue to be a part of this build," Chadwell said on Dec. 16 when the extension was signed. "It's a special place with special people. My family, myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to being here for a very long time."
Under Chadwell‘s previous contract, which was signed in April 2019 and set to expire on June 30, 2023, he would have been making $425,000 — exactly half of what he is set to make this year.
During the 2020 season for Coastal Carolina, Chadwell was making $375,000, not including bonuses. However, according to the USA Today, Chadwell took a $56,034 pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even without the COVID-19 pay cut, Chadwell was the lowest-paid coach in the Sun Belt.
According to his previous contract, Chadwell was entitled to up to $1.4 million in bonus monies. However, only half of that would go to him. The other half would be dispersed between “members of the football staff and program contributors at the discretion of the head coach in conjunction with the Chair of Athletics (former CCU head coach Joe Moglia); and approved by the President (of the university).”
Chadwell earned a total of $1,050,000 in bonuses for the 2020 season as well as a possible $50,000-$150,000 bonus, depending on the programs academic progress rate (APR).
Going forward, Chadwell can earn up to $2.3 million in bonuses for the program's success. A division title earns him $400,000, while a conference title earns him $600,000. Should Coastal get a bowl invitation, he would get $300,000. If Coastal wins a bowl game, it’s an additional $400,000. Should the Chanticleers be ranked in the Top 50 of the USA Today Coaches Poll, AP Poll or Sagarin Poll, Chadwell would earn $500,000. Should Coastal be ranked in the Top 25 of any of the aforementioned polls, he would receive $600,000.
If Coastal finishes in the Top 25, Chadwell would only receive the $600,000 and not an additional $500,000 for finishing in the Top 50, according to the contract.
Along with financial bonuses, the 2020 AP Coach of the Year would also be receiving a "courtesy automobile“ and a “country club membership.“
According to the contracts, the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation (CAF) will provide Chadwell with a “recent model, top-of-the-line, automobile (full-size car, SUV or a pick up truck) during the term of this Agreement and any rules or extensions there of.“ The contract also says the foundation will be responsible for covering the cost of the insurance on the vehicle.
In regards to the country club membership, the contract states that the “University will provide or make arrangement for [Chadwell‘s] use of membership privileges at a mutually agreed-upon golf or country club which is located within Horry County, South Carolina.“ The university will pay the monthly membership dues, but Chadwell is responsible for paying “all personal expenses and cost associated with the use of such membership, such as food and beverage charges.“
Despite being born, raised and educated in Tennessee, Chadwell has made a name for himself in the Palmetto State. In an interview last month, Chadwell said South Carolina has become a second home for his family.
“I enjoy the area here [and] my family does,” Chadwell said. “The direction our program is going, you’re excited about that."
Aside from a stint at Delta State in 2012, Chadwell has spent much of his coaching career in South Carolina, most notably at Charleston Southern before coming to Coastal Carolina in 2017.
Chadwell thanked former Coastal President David DeCenzo for helping with the success of the football program and expressed appreciation for new President Michael Benson.
“I feel like there’s a great opportunity with what we’re doing,” Chadwell said.
Chadwell guided the Chanticleers to an 11-1 record in 2020, finishing the regular season perfect for the first time in program history and leading the Chants to their first bowl game.
Along with the AP Coach of the Year and Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors, Chadwell has received 10 other coach of the year accolades.
