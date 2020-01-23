It’s a hard call who gets the most benefit from Carolina Forest High School’s ShowCase choir’s ‘benefit show,’ “Southern Nights.”
Is it the performers or the audience?
Ticket sales from the Feb. 7-9 performances will fund 41 students’ trips to Orlando, Florida in April to compete against other choirs in Festival Disney.
Alternating years, the choir goes to either New York or Florida for national competition, and they’ve always brought home accolades.
Out of 18 national competitions, under the guidance of musical director Kraig McBroom, the choir has brought back first place wins about 14 times.
“If we didn’t bring back first place, we brought back second place, but never third,” McBroom said.
The $10 tickets are available at www.CFHSPerformingArts.com, and guests may stipulate, from a list of names, which student gets that money.
If no individual is named, “it goes first to the more financially-strapped kids, and then the remainder is equally divided between all the students,” McBroom said. “That entire $10 goes to the students.”
The cost for each student is $836.
In Orlando, the choir will compete as both show choir and classical choir. They’ll have a workshop with Disney choreographers, they’ll visit Universal Studios and Magic Kingdom.
“Southern Nights” will be performed at the high school Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.
McBroom said the show is “a little more intimate than our regular show format,” because each student will sit on the edge of the stage and introduce themselves to the audience.
“There will be a more personal connection because a show means a lot more to an audience if they’re familiar with who is in it.”
Senior Titus Parmley is one of the students performing in “Southern Nights” and making the trip to Orlando.
In show choir since his freshman year, being in the group and also in the International Thespian Society convinced the 18-year-old that performing professionally is his career goal.
In “Southern Nights,” he’s featured as one of the Temptations singing a medley.
This will be Parmley’s second trip to the Florida competition and said, “The material we’re bringing is strong, we’ve been working on it since the summer, and we’re going for the win.
Junior Samantha Holman will be going to Orlando with show choir for the first time and said, “I’m really excited to see how acting and theatre transfer into Disney…seeing what that will look like.”
Planning a future in musical theatre and vocal performance, she’s “one of the Supremes in a Motown medley.”
The 16-year-old said not only her parents love the Supremes, she has “grown to love them too.”
Holman went to New York last year with show choir.
“That was such a learning experience, seeing how the real world works, I’m excited to see what we learn from the actors at Disney.”
McBroom said “Southern Nights” will include new pieces including the Gershwin piece, “I’ve Got Rhythm,” as well as pieces from shows they’ve performed this year.
“This will be a fun show for the audience, they’ll enjoy it.”
