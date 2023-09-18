Between 4,000 and 5,000 people were treated to live entertainment, delicious food, a wide variety of merchandise and sun-baked fun Saturday at the Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival.
Promoted as three blocks of enjoyment all under a September South Carolina sky, the festival did not disappoint, thanks for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Festival goers shopped among the some 82 vendor booths and regular businesses in the town of Surfside Beach. Many folks did this while walking their dogs and tapping their toes to the vibe of a classic rock and roll band called The Guys.
The third annual Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival was for a good cause—to support Backpack Buddies, a 100% volunteer organization that helps provide basic necessities like food, clothes and shoes to area students.
Another purpose of the festival was to promote “the little quaint town of Surfside Beach,” said Melanie Peek, one of the event’s key players.
Peek, an advertising account executive for Waccamaw Publishers, noted that the festival is kind of a fall kickoff for the town of Surfside and Surfside Beach and she had urged folks to come “because it’s a lot of food, crafts, music and kids activities.
“It’s just a great festival and a lot of the local residents show up and support it.”
Another key player/planner for the festival was Lee Zulanch, president and owner of Benjamin’s Bakery Cafe & Coffee Roasters in Surfside Beach.
Zulanch noted that while the town hosts other popular events, such as the Surfside Beach BBQ Festival, the popular Celebrate Surfside Beach festival held this past Saturday specifically has a focus on the community’s downtown business district.
“We wanted to do something that would incorporate the core business district, the downtown merchants and give them a little bit of notoriety and let them help celebrate that this is a great town,” said Zulanch, adding the business is now in his 29th year of business in Surfside Beach.
Zulanch noted that Benjamin’s would be making quarter-pound all beef hot dogs all day Saturday “and what makes it special to us is it’s going to be done on a homemade potato roll. And everything Benjamin’s does is going to be fresh. We’re doing giant pretzels and pepperoni rolls. So it’s somewhat to celebrate the fact that this is a good town to live in…”
One of the vendors Saturday in downtown Surfside Beach was “Creative Faces: Face Painting-Henna Tattoos-Mobile Paint Parties.”
Steve Myers of “Creative Faces” said their most popular tattoos were hand tattoos and skull tattoos, and he noted that his wife Angela is the creative force in their business.
Angela, while face painting a little girl, said she thinks folks get tattoos because they’re an expression of art.
“And I always tell people that if they get a tattoo to make sure that their first one is something that means something to them," she said. "Then they can’t go wrong with it.”
Another Celebrate Surfside Beach vendor Saturday was called the Salty Mermaid. The owners of the home decor business—Jen and Jack Bloomer—had a booth set up in front of the building (816 3rd Avenue South, Surfside Beach)—that they plan to permanently occupy in January 2024.
Theirs will be a store, they noted, that carries home decor and Surfside Beach specific items and it won’t be your typical tee-shirt shop.
Jen, who moved to the Grand Strand from Virginia, said they got the name for their business from the mermaid in the lobby at Sara J’s Seafood Restaurant in Murrells Inlet.
“She’s a red-headed mermaid and I just fell in love with her,” she said.
One of the most visited attractions at the festival was a dunking tank, where people paid $3 for the chance to throw three balls at a target (and six balls for $5), which, if hit, would activate a young woman in a bathing suit being dunked. All day Saturday, kids eagerly lined up to throw the balls.
A woman who seemed to be in charge near the dunking booth identified herself as Susan from Moore & Associates Insurance in Surfside Beach. She said that Backpack Buddies would benefit greatly from all the watery fun.
“It’s a great event. Everybody’s full of love. Great turnout. Come on down!” she said.
Likewise, business seemed brisk at David’s Karolina Kettle Corn, where you could buy a regular size bag of tasty popcorn for $8 and a large bag for $12. Vendor Tim Treon of Murrells Inlet said the secret to making good popcorn is good corn oil, sugar, good coarse salt and kernels of corn.
Was business going good Saturday at 1:30 p.m. (about 90 minutes before the festival was to end)? Treon said: “Oh yeah. I ain’t stopped makin’ it…I’m outta corn after this batch right now.”
A similar response came from vendor Robert Comcheck who was manning his Dreamweaver shop booth full of delicious kinds of fudges, including milk chocolate, heavenly dark chocolate, orange creamsickle and cherry vanilla. Festival-goers loved his fudge, said Comcheck, who was offering free samples to whet their appetite.
And near his tent was another sweet-tooth’s delight—Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream & Cakes, home, according to the business’ website of “the freshest, delicious and highest quality iceream & cakes on the Grand Strand.”
People were lined up to get a taste of Stella’s, with the most popular flavor at the festival having a thick amount of chocolate.
The man in charge at Stella’s allowed that the key to making delicious ice cream is passion.
To learn more about the Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival, go to: https://celebratessb.com/.
