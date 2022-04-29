There will likely be many Coastal Carolina University faculty and staff members at the annual meeting of the school’s Retired Employees Group, who remember when CCU decided to tackle a football program. There may be some who remember when CCU had only one or two buildings or when classes were held in the evenings in Conway High School.
It’s highly unlikely that anyone will remember when a group of Conwayites met in 1954 to talk about starting a college in the area, but there should be many who have heard the story enough times to share it.
These are the kinds of remembrances that the CCU retirees are expected to share May 13, 9 a.m.-noon, in the Clark and Marcia Parker Atheneum Hall Alumni Center, Alford Ballroom, when all retirees are invited to enjoy a full breakfast buffet, win door prices, stay in touch with the University and each other and reminisce until their hearts are filled.
John Vrooman, a member of the board for the Retired Employees Group (REG), doesn’t know how many people to expect for the event that was canceled in 2021, due to the COVID pandemic, but he believes that there should be more than a thousand who are eligible.
He says there have been 199 retirements just since the group’s most recent meeting, and getting back in touch with all of them has been challenging.
Vrooman began teaching at CCU in 1968, the same year his wife started her tenure there. He taught history and coached baseball; Deborah started teaching nursing before moving over to math. John retired after 30 years.
Another member of the board, who is helping plan the annual gathering, is Charmaine Tomczyk, who retired after 42 years. She began as a librarian working in technical services until she moved to the Provost’s Office as assistant provost. She also doubled as the director of undergraduate research, a program that she thinks sets CCU apart from some other schools.
Most schools require research from their graduate students only, but Tomczyk believes having undergraduates perform research helps them learn to think and move on better prepared into graduate schools.
Tomczyk points out that the REG is sponsored by the Office of the President, whose members have been very supportive of the retirees’ gatherings, so supportive that this year’s speaker will be Dr. Michael T. Benson, the school’s current president.
His office is covering the cost of a full breakfast buffet at the REG’s meeting.
There is no cost to the retirees for the morning’s food or activities.
Vrooman is also pleased that the REG will be offering door prizes at this year’s event that will include items related to CCU.
For instance, there will be opening night tickets to the school’s theatre performances, along with some athletic gear to include nice golf shirts, plus athletic, golf and other memorabilia-type things, Vrooman said.
Other goals of the day are to encourage ongoing contact among CCU retirees and the University; to support an REG-endowed scholarship at CCU; to foster continuing relationships and the diverse interests and activities of CCU retirees; and to inform members of their REG retirement benefits and privileges, according to the group’s brochure.
But Vrooman said he thinks every attendee’s favorite activities are to renew friendships, tell stories and make plans to get together later on.
Some of them have gathered later for coffee, golf or just to have some time together, Vrooman said.
“After you retire you have a much more comfortable approach to telling the stories,” Tomcyzk said. “When you’re working, you don’t want to share all those stories.”
Eventually, she laughed, “It all comes out.”
“So true,” Vrooman added.
Tomcyzk also added that the REG isn’t just about people rekindling relationships; It’s also about making new acquaintances.
The board members say after their hiatus, they are having some trouble finding all of the people who are eligible to come to the event. That includes all retirees, former employees, even those who didn’t retire, and widows and widowers of former CCU employees.
The first effort they make to contact the retirees is to send messages to the most recent email addresses that they have. If those don’t connect, they send postcards to any addresses that they have on file.
At each annual meeting, they try to update all of their addresses.
They are asking anyone who plans to attend to
RSVP by May 6 to Pat Taylor at patt@coastal.edu or call (843) 349-2616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.