There will likely be many Coastal Carolina University faculty and staff members at the annual meeting of the school’s Retired Employees Group, who remember when CCU decided to tackle a football program. There may be some who remember when CCU had only one or two buildings or when classes were held in the evenings in Conway High School.

It’s highly unlikely that anyone will remember when a group of Conwayites met in 1954 to talk about starting a college in the area, but there should be many who have heard the story enough times to share it.

These are the kinds of remembrances that the CCU retirees are expected to share May 13, 9 a.m.-noon, in the Clark and Marcia Parker Atheneum Hall Alumni Center, Alford Ballroom, when all retirees are invited to enjoy a full breakfast buffet, win door prices, stay in touch with the University and each other and reminisce until their hearts are filled.

John Vrooman, a member of the board for the Retired Employees Group (REG), doesn’t know how many people to expect for the event that was canceled in 2021, due to the COVID pandemic, but he believes that there should be more than a thousand who are eligible.

He says there have been 199 retirements just since the group’s most recent meeting, and getting back in touch with all of them has been challenging.

Vrooman began teaching at CCU in 1968, the same year his wife started her tenure there. He taught history and coached baseball; Deborah started teaching nursing before moving over to math. John retired after 30 years.

Another member of the board, who is helping plan the annual gathering, is Charmaine Tomczyk, who retired after 42 years. She began as a librarian working in technical services until she moved to the Provost’s Office as assistant provost. She also doubled as the director of undergraduate research, a program that she thinks sets CCU apart from some other schools.

Most schools require research from their graduate students only, but Tomczyk believes having undergraduates perform research helps them learn to think and move on better prepared into graduate schools.