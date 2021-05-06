There will be no tuition and fees increase for Coastal Carolina University this fall, according to a vote by the university’s Board of Trustees on Thursday morning.

Room and board rates will remain the same as well.

The board also voted unanimously to use CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funds not to exceed $300,000 to develop programs that would incentivize CCU students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Enrollment

Provost Dr. Dan Ennis announced the intention to change the name of the HTC Honors College and Center for Interdisciplinary Studies to simply The HTC Honors College.

Ennis said he would like to center some new initiatives around increasing CCU’s profile with National Honor Societies, and seek other prestigious scholarships such as Rhodes, Fulbright, Marshall and Truman.

Dr. Amanda Craddock, associate provost for enrollment, said that freshman deposits were up 31% from last year.

“We had a very successful year; it’s always good to share positive numbers,” Craddock said.

Upcoming renovations and construction

The board voted on Thursday — pending approval from the Coastal Education Foundation (CEF) — to transfer the piece of land on the corner of S.C. 544 across from the football stadium to begin the planning process for a proposed Indoor Football Practice Facility.

The $15 million, approximately 78,000 square-foot facility would be placed on that land across University Boulevard from the stadium, and eventually that portion of the University Boulevard entrance will be moved to the other side of the facility further down S.C. 544.

“Moving University Boulevard to the other side has been in the works … been on the master plan for a long time,” Chief Financial Officer David Frost said.

The board approved establishing a capital project for the construction of the indoor practice facility, and the use of $10,000 to do a required environmental study on the parcel.

The rendering provided to the trustees is a very preliminary design for the facility.

Currently underway is the $29.8 million Library Learning Complex project, which is in phase II with an estimated opening in fall 2023.

The two-story, 64,000-square-foot complex will integrate student spaces with cutting edge immersive technologies, including a virtual reality lab, data visualization and video/audio production studios.

Kimbel Library’s $10 million renovation is in phase 1, and work has begun with architects on design.

Board members expressed frustration that none of the facilities committee members were involved in the selection of the architect for the project, and Frost said they would “circle back” on the process.

Trustee George Mullen was concerned that a different architect would be doing two different projects that were supposed to be alike in design and feel, and said he was troubled that no one on the board including Chairman Bill Biggs or chairman of the facilities committee Sherry Johnson knew that an architect had been selected.

New trustees

Mark Kelly, Dr. Joe Jarrett and Brad Poston will be taking the seats of former trustees Daniel Moore, Wyatt Henderson, and Sam Swad.