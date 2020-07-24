Coastal Carolina University let their students and faculty know Friday that school plans have changed slightly for next month.
Faculty and students received an email this morning, obtained by My Horry News, announcing that the school year will begin as scheduled on Aug. 19, but with online instruction only. In-person learning will be postponed until Sept. 8.
“The well-being of the entire campus community is always our top priority,” said University President David A. DeCenzo. “The decision to delay in-person instruction for a few weeks provides us with the best scenario to safely resume on-campus operations.”
This week, the school has sent out a different video each day regarding safety precautions on campus, as part of their Coastal Comeback Plan, which can be accessed here.
“Upon our return to campus, it will be essential for all members of Teal Nation to wear face coverings inside buildings, practice physical distancing, and follow the protocols established in our Coastal Comeback Plan to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” DeCenzo concluded.
New resident students will be welcomed Aug. 12-14, and returning residents Aug. 15-16. A second move-in will be provided Sept. 3-4 based on resident demand, the email said.
Students choosing the later move-in date will receive a two-week housing and dining credit. Students will receive an email next week requesting confirmation on their move-in plans.
Employees returning to work on campus on the already-established schedule.
The email states that the Office of the Provost is working closely with faculty to ensure high-quality instruction regardless of online or in-person.
Check back with My Horry News for more details on this story.
