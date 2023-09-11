The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees on Friday approved a new online STEM degree, broke ground on their new indoor football practice facility, and more.
The new Master of Education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is a completely online degree program, and still must be approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before being officially added to the University curriculum.
The new degree program will prepare students to teach STEM pedagogy in pre-K through grade 12 instructional settings, with a focus on project-based learning experiences.
Interim Provost Dr. Sara Hottinger said that part of the reason this degree came about is due to the demand from the local school district for people qualified in STEM.
“The M.Ed. in STEM education supports the professional development of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics educators interested in advancing STEM pedagogy in the classroom,” said Jamia Richmond, interim dean of the Spadoni College. “The program addresses the shortage of STEM-credentialed teachers in this area. This interdisciplinary program is consistent with Spadoni College’s mission to cultivate transformative educational and professional opportunities for our students and community partners.”
In other board news:
Hottinger told trustees Friday about a new AI (artificial intelligence) committee that met over the summer to discuss how the school will use it.
“I’m sure you’ve already heard about the craziness that is AI … and it’s impact in every sector of the economy,” Hottinger said, saying their committee is made up of faculty and staff interested in the topic and they will come up with an institutional approach to generative AI. “Generative AI is here to stay and we need to teach our students and frankly ourselves … when it is appropriate to use these tools and how to responsibly use them.”
Hottinger said faculty have been asked to include an AI policy statement in their syllabus.
