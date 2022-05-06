While numbers are still rolling in, Coastal Carolina University officials say the school is looking at a 6.6% increase in freshman applications.

“That’s a great way to go into the first week of May, but we know this is not over yet,” said Dr. Amanda Craddock, associate provost for enrollment management. “We should be pleased … it was a lot of hard work.”

Enrollment at some community colleges across the nation are down more than 10% from their pre-COVID numbers, but Craddock said the school stands to see about the same enrollment numbers overall as they did last year.

“We’re anticipating a transfer class of about 600-700 students,” Craddock said.

The trustees also approved the memorandum of agreement to continue the same sharing of funds gained from the Education Capital Improvement Sales and Use Tax, a 1% levy that helps pay for school construction and other education-based projects.

The tax, also known as the Penny Sales Tax, is up for reauthorization on November’s ballot, and this vote by the trustees means their shared percentages will stay the same if voters in Horry County vote to continue to implement the tax.

While the majority of the tax revenue goes to Horry County Schools, just over 13% of the monies goes to CCU, and 6.7% goes to Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Chief Financial Officer David Frost told CCU's board that while in-state tuition will continue at its same rate, the out-of-state tuition will be increasing by 4%.

The university housing rate will also increase by 3.1%, or about $100.

“We haven’t raised it since 2015,” Frost said.

The food service budget will see some increases as well, including pushing the basic unlimited meal plan up by about $150.

“If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ll know …” Frost said, referencing the increase in the price of many foods recently.

Frost updated the trustees on capital projects, including the new soccer complex, which is currently in phase II. Design development is currently in progress, he said.