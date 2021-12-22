Amid the controlled chaos of Coastal Carolina celebrating their first bowl in program history at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Friday night were members from the school’s radio station, WCCU Radio.

Throughout the fall, students at WCCU Radio, the university's student-run radio network, have been calling CCU home football and basketball games. With the Chants in Orlando, Jeff Ranta, faculty advisor for the station, didn’t expect the crew to make the trip down.

“We figured we’d probably get a chance to cover the Myrtle Beach Bowl at [Brooks Stadium],” Ranta recalled.

Then the exact opposite happened. The Myrtle Beach Bowl was full but the Cure Bowl had extended the invite to come on down.

“It was a Hail Mary email to even get here,” said Natalie Corson, senior program director for WCCU Radio. “And when we got the opportunity, we knew we had to jump on it.”

Corson said she was thrilled that her team was able to go, especially all the work she and others have been doing to make WCCU Radio a more recognizable name on campus.

“Most people don’t even know that we have a radio station,” Corson said. “When I joined, it was one of my goals. It was one of my goals as an intern last semester, but coming back as a program director this year, it’s really been one of my goals to keep on it and make sure people know.”

Following the formation of Coastal Carolina’s Department of Communication, Media & Culture in 2008, WCCU Radio began. The radio station allows students to create, produce and host their own radio show at a time slot that works for them. A student’s show can be a solo venture or a group effort and can discuss a variety of topics from sports to music to current affairs.

With the opportunity the radio team had in Orlando, Corson wanted students to hear about what the team did there.

“I don’t want it to go unnoticed,” Corson said.

Along with Ranta and Corson, other team members included Dr. James Abdallah, senior and WCCU Radio Director for Sports Broadcasting T.J. O’Sullivan; Ramsey Cook, the station manager; and sophomore play-by-play announcer Bennett Ferguson. Ferguson, who dabbled with radio a bit when he was in high school, said that while he didn't have the experience of his peers, he has been taking full advantage of the opportunity that Ranta said Ferguson earned.