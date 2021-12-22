Amid the controlled chaos of Coastal Carolina celebrating their first bowl in program history at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Friday night were members from the school’s radio station, WCCU Radio.
Throughout the fall, students at WCCU Radio, the university's student-run radio network, have been calling CCU home football and basketball games. With the Chants in Orlando, Jeff Ranta, faculty advisor for the station, didn’t expect the crew to make the trip down.
“We figured we’d probably get a chance to cover the Myrtle Beach Bowl at [Brooks Stadium],” Ranta recalled.
Then the exact opposite happened. The Myrtle Beach Bowl was full but the Cure Bowl had extended the invite to come on down.
“It was a Hail Mary email to even get here,” said Natalie Corson, senior program director for WCCU Radio. “And when we got the opportunity, we knew we had to jump on it.”
Corson said she was thrilled that her team was able to go, especially all the work she and others have been doing to make WCCU Radio a more recognizable name on campus.
“Most people don’t even know that we have a radio station,” Corson said. “When I joined, it was one of my goals. It was one of my goals as an intern last semester, but coming back as a program director this year, it’s really been one of my goals to keep on it and make sure people know.”
Following the formation of Coastal Carolina’s Department of Communication, Media & Culture in 2008, WCCU Radio began. The radio station allows students to create, produce and host their own radio show at a time slot that works for them. A student’s show can be a solo venture or a group effort and can discuss a variety of topics from sports to music to current affairs.
With the opportunity the radio team had in Orlando, Corson wanted students to hear about what the team did there.
“I don’t want it to go unnoticed,” Corson said.
Along with Ranta and Corson, other team members included Dr. James Abdallah, senior and WCCU Radio Director for Sports Broadcasting T.J. O’Sullivan; Ramsey Cook, the station manager; and sophomore play-by-play announcer Bennett Ferguson. Ferguson, who dabbled with radio a bit when he was in high school, said that while he didn't have the experience of his peers, he has been taking full advantage of the opportunity that Ranta said Ferguson earned.
“Just being here and soaking in that information, it’s been incredible,” Ferguson said.
The success that the radio station has seen this past fall has not come without its challenges. WCCU has called every single home football game this year, including the Troy game on Oct. 28 where it poured rain for much of the night. That night, the WCCU Radio team was not in the press box and instead had to build a makeshift tent to ensure the safety of their equipment along with giving the commentary team a somewhat decent vantage point through the tent and the downpour happening outside.
“We called it our WCCU bunker,” Corson said. “We wrapped clear tarp around the tent and then zip-tied it all down. And then we bought shower curtains at Walmart and made it like a screen so that T.J., Bennett and Matt could see the game and could call it… it was definitely an experience but things like that happen and we faced that adversity in the best way possible.”
Ferguson praised his colleagues for being there for him, not just throughout the week, but throughout his time with the team.
“They really picked me up when I didn’t do well,” Ferguson said. “it’s just perfect to be able to do something like that and get this opportunity, it’s just incredible.”
The WCCU Radio team was able to cover media events, along with the big game, throughout the week. The crew was there when both CCU and NIU helped package over 23,000 meals and was able to interview players and coaches both at Universal and at the Cure Bowl news conference earlier in the week.
“This is an absolute dream come true,” Corson said.
There wasn’t just a team in Orlando covering the Chants. Corson said back home in at the main studio in Brittain Hall on Coastal Carolina’s campus students Jack Beck, Kyle Nachtsheim and Jamesia St. Louis hosted a show dedicated to the 2021 Cure Bowl as well as all the other 41 bowl games happening for the remainder of the season. The crew in Orlando was also feeding the Conway crew information about events such as the news conference and the community service event for the U.S. Hunger Project.
Even while experiencing those moments, Ferguson said he still couldn’t believe he was participating.
“I have to pinch myself every day,” Ferguson said.
On game day itself, Corson was on the sidelines, taking photos and handling social media, while Ferguson was up in a "well-covered" area of Exploria Stadium to call the game along with his colleague O’Sullivan.
“It definitely took me out of my comfort zone,” Corson said. “I don’t take pictures like that with a real camera, I take everything on my phone. So, to have that extra tool for our social.”
Corson also wrote a story about the Cure Bowl, how the game itself serves a bigger purpose in finding a cure for cancer and how much it means to the players and coaches who participate in it. The story would later be posted on the website of the student newspaper, The Chanticleer.
Even while living in the moment of covering Coastal Carolina’s first-ever bowl win, Corson credited her colleagues for helping her to get to where she is.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and their big idea to create a sports network,” Corson said. “We all bought into it the same way [CCU] bought into Chadwell’s ideals.”
After seeing what his students accomplished all season, including while in Orlando, Ranta said the biggest thing he and his crew learned is that effort is 90% towards your success.
“We’ve overcome some different challenges, we’ve overcome some technology challenges, we’ve overcome some other things and we’ve been able to make up for it,” Ranta said.
Following the conclusion of the news conference, WCCU Radio crew members were hugging each other and celebrating what they had accomplished not just in Orlando, but throughout the whole year.
“Those are the kind of things you need to make happen,” Ranta said.
Ferguson said he hopes to utilize the experience he gained in Orlando for his "Sports Uncaged" show.
“I am hoping to be able to make my shows better,” Ferguson said. “Use these interpersonal skills, these talking skills, hanging out with my classmates and learning from them and my professors, too.”
Corson said WCCU will be doing commentary and play-by-play for home basketball games and baseball games in the spring and the station is working on covering women’s lacrosse and softball. All shows and sports broadcasts can be heard on the TuneIn app or on the radio station’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.