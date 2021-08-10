A 20-year old Coastal Carolina student has been identified as one of six people killed in a plane crash that happened last week in Alaska, according to officials.
Rachael McArthur, a junior INTEL major from Woodstock, Georgia, was identified late Saturday night as one of the five passengers killed in a sightseeing excursion on Aug. 5, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
In a statement, Joseph Fitsanakis, professor of intelligence and security studies at Coastal Carolina, described McArthur, also known as 'Rae,' as a role model. Fitsanakis noted many of McArthur's accomplishments during her time at CCU from being the only freshman to receive the prestigious Intelligence Award by the program's flagship pre-professional initiative, the Chanticleer Intelligence Brief, as well as becoming a published author in the area of immigration and security.
With all that she accomplished, along with her remarkable academic presence and personality and charisma, Fitsanakis said that her absence will leave a huge hole at the intelligence program at CCU.
"We will continue to work toward that goal, driven by admiration and respect for Rae's unique legacy," Fitsanakis said. "May she rest in peace, and may the surviving members of her family find comfort in the knowledge that she touched us all in a unique way while she was with us. We will not forget her."
Coastal Carolina University President Michael Benson, the Board of Trustees, and university leaders also expressed their deepest condolences to McArthur's family and friends in a statement earlier Tuesday.
According to the Associated Press, all five passengers had been on a Holland American Line cruise ship prior to going on the sightseeing excursion.
According to ADPS, state troopers were notified just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 5, of a possible plane crash outside of Ketchikan in the Misty Fjords area. The United States Coast Guard said that initial reports indicated that a Southeast Aviation De Haviland Beaver, with tail number N1249K, had five passengers and one pilot aboard and had reportedly triggered an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.
Several agencies responded to the area to attempt to locate the crash site, ADPS said in a release. However, poor visibility and bad weather conditions hindered the search aerial search efforts for part of the afternoon. It was roughly three hours later that the U.S. Coast Guard discovered the crash in a steep mountainous area near Misty Fjords.
After the Coast Guard sent down two rescue swimmers, it was determined that all six occupants of the aircraft had died.
The NTSB has been notified and will be investigating the cause of the crash.
