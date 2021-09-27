Coastal Carolina football has signed on for a three-game series with the Virginia Cavaliers of the ACC, the university announced Monday.

The series between the Chants and the Cavs begins next season and also includes the ACC opponent coming to Conway.

“Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy,” Coastal Carolina Athletic Director Matt Hogue said. “This series also provides a regional flavor that resonates with many current students and alumni who hail from the Mid-Atlantic area. We look forward to starting the series next season in Charlottesville.”

Coastal will play at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville for a matchup with the Cavaliers on Nov. 19, 2022. After a year hiatus, the two teams will meet again in Conway at Brooks Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024. The series will conclude in Charlottesville the following year on Aug. 30, 2025.

With Coastal playing Virginia in 2025, that means there are two Power 5 opponents on the schedule for the Chants as they are scheduled to face with South Carolina in Columbia later that season on Nov. 22, 2025.

This will be the first time Coastal Carolina has faced off with an ACC opponent since the program's 49-3 loss to Clemson on Oct. 31, 2009. That was when Coastal was back in the FCS.

Coastal has had success against Power 5 opponents recently, sweeping a three-game series with Big 12 program Kansas, including a 49-22 win at home earlier this month in the program's first-ever time hosting a Power 5 opponent.

The Cavaliers have had success in recent years, making a bowl game appearance in three out of the last four season. Their lone bowl win came in the 2018 Belk Bowl with a 28-0 victory over South Carolina. The following season, the Cavaliers appeared in the ACC title game, ultimately losing to Clemson 62-17. They were selected for a New Year's Six Bowl where the fell to Florida 36-28 in the 2019 Orange Bowl.