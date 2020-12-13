The glass slipper that is Coastal Carolina's season still fits.
With a come-from-behind 42-38 win on the road against Troy Saturday, the Chanticleers made history by finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in the program's 18 years.
"It's a credit to our team," head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "To be able to do that and the schedule that we had and have the games that we did and to be able to go 11-0 with this group of young men, it's a credit to them and our coaching staff."
Midnight nearly struck on the Chanticleers' Cinderella story as Troy capitalized on a rare Grayson McCall interception — only his second of the year — and scored a touchdown with 1:20 left in the game to take a 38-35 lead.
Five plays is all Coastal needed as McCall shook off his mistake and found wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh for a 23-yard touchdown strike to give CCU the 42-38 lead.
The defense forced a fumble on the ensuing drive and senior Tarron Jackson recovered the ball, sealing the undefeated regular season for the Chants.
"We found a way to get it done," Chadwell said. "It wasn't pretty, but that's what championship teams do."
Twice the Chanticleers have come within a game of regular season perfection. An early loss to Newberry in 2004 dashed their chances as the Chants finished 10-1. The most recent — and the one that has been seared in the minds of Chanticleer fans — is falling to Liberty on the final game of the season in 2014, finishing the year 11-1.
The Chanticleers are now the first Sun Belt Conference team to finish the regular season undefeated and the first team since Arkansas State in 2015 to finish with an unblemished conference record.
Now, the Chants turn their focus to Saturday's Sun Belt championship game against No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette, a team that will have two weeks of preparation for the big game compared to the Chants' six days of prep time.
Prior to the Troy game Saturday, Chadwell expressed his dislike for the Coastal even playing.
"I don't think another win would help at all," Chadwell said, referencing his program's resume for the 2020 season. "I know we had discussions with the Sun Belt. I think a lot of people had discussions with the Sun Belt about this particular game and our leadership, for whatever reason, thought it was so important to play. Whether 99% of the country believes that's not right, it doesn't matter. He's the boss."
Chadwell was referring to Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.
During the game, nearly a dozen Chanticleers went down with minor injuries. Some of them returned to the game, but others won't be back to field for some time. Two key players, offensive lineman and Carolina Forest product Antwine Loper and senior linebacker Kendrick Gladney Jr., will not be available for Saturday's matchup with the Cajuns.
"Thank you commish," Chadwell said.
The Chanticleers and Cajuns faced off earlier in the year with Coastal eking out a 30-27 win in Lafayette on Oct. 14. Massimo Bascardi drilled a 40-yard field goal with four seconds to go to seal the victory over the then-21st ranked Cajuns.
On Saturday, another chapter will be written into Coastal Carolina's dream story. For a team that had won 13 games in the past three seasons combined, the Chants now look to match the program record for wins in a single season (12).
For Chadwell, those first three seasons are in the past.
"We don't look backwards," Chadwell said.
Chadwell did express his gratitude to the teams from 2003 to 2016 when the program was in the FCS, saying that those teams "laid the groundwork" for the success the Chanticleers have had this season.
"They laid the foundation for the support and the excitement about the program," Chadwell said. "Without them, we wouldn't be at this point."
Despite all the adversity the team has faced this season, the Chants are not only looking forward to playing in the title game, but hosting it as well.
"The last couple of home games that we've had, the big ones, playing for first place and obviously BYU, the spirit and the energy around the Conway community has been pretty awesome," Chadwell said.
"I really don't have any words to describe it," senior cornerback Alex Spillum said. "We've been working for this for so long. We are going to take it all in and enjoy it."
The last time the Cajuns were in Conway, they routed the Chants 48-7 on a Thursday night in November. Saturday's matchup in Conway should be much different as both teams have scored 20 or more points in all their games this season. Coastal is averaging 37.5 points per game. The Cajuns average 33.9.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Brooks Stadium. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
