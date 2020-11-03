Coastal Carolina University said Tuesday that the previously-announced $95 million committed donation to the school will not be happening.
The university announced Tuesday that they have ended their relationship with an anonymous donor who pledged in July that they planned to donate $95 million.
“The University/donor relationship surrounding such substantial amounts of money is complex and normally includes some baseline expectations of the University and the donor. Unfortunately, the donor, who will continue to remain anonymous, has not fulfilled an early expectation of the arrangement causing the University to reevaluate and ultimately terminate the agreement,” said an email from CCU officials Tuesday afternoon.
A planned gift, CCU staff explained in July, typically includes language in a donor’s will or trust specifying a gift be made to an individual or organization as part of an estate plan. Planned gifts are most often granted once the donor has passed away, they said.
At the time, CCU said the donor lived in Alabama and described himself as an African American entrepreneur and philanthropist under the age of 30.
The school previously said the donor had visited the university and thought CCU was “on the verge of greatness.”
“While we are disappointed this gift will not come to fruition, we remain excited to work with donors to positively impact the future of Coastal Carolina and its students,” CCU officials said.
