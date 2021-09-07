Coastal Carolina University's athletic department has received a "generous gift" from its former head football coach Joe Moglia to help in future projects, the university announced Tuesday.
The amount of the gift was not specified in a release from CCU.
The contribution from Moglia, the former chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, will allow CCU to begin design work on an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities and a proposed south endzone project. The gift also completes the funding for the new soccer stadium, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023 near the tennis complex.
"This is a significant step forward for our athletics program at Coastal Carolina University and indicative of Coach Moglia's commitment to our student-athletes and our institution," CCU President Dr. Michael T. Benson said in a release.
Moglia was the head coach for the Chanticleers from 2012 to 2018, going 56-22 during his tenure. The Chanticleers gained national prominence under Moglia as the Chants were ranked in the top 5 of FCS 22 times from 2013 to 2016, including a number one ranking in 2014.
Moglia stepped down from the program in 2018, after going 5-7, which came off the heels of a medical sabbatical that saw Moglia miss the entire 2017. Prior to that 2017 season, Moglia brought current head coach Jamey Chadwell on his staff. Despite stepping down in 2018, Moglia has served as the chair of athletics, executive director of football and executive advisor to the president.
"In 2012, [former] President David DeCenzo offered me the opportunity to be the head coach at Coastal Carolina, when no other athletic director or university president in the country was willing to give me a chance," Moglia said in a release. "Under the leadership of Coach Jamey Chadwell and President Michael T. Benson, I couldn't be more excited about the future of our football program and the incredible prospects for our entire University. I'm very proud to be a small part of it."
Due to his support of the program, Benson said that the soon-to-be academic and athletic facility will be named The Joe Moglia Center.
"We truly appreciate Joe's past, present, and future leadership at Coastal Carolina University and his advocacy to our students," Benson said.
Chadwell, who was the interim for Moglia in 2017 before taking over head coaching duties in 2019, said that the gift from Moglia shows his commitment to Coastal Carolina and how it benefits the future of the university's athletic programs.
"These new facilities will allow us to not only continue to build our program and help us continue to compete for championships, but also be an asset for all of our athletic programs," Chadwell said in a release.
With all the requisite state approvals being secured for the new soccer facility, Moglia's gift means that design work and construction on the project will begin immediately with an anticipated completion date before the 2023 season.
Coastal Carolina men's soccer coach Shaun Docking expressed his gratitude to Moglia in a statement provided by the university.
"I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for this gift from Joe," Docking said. "This will make a large impact on the lives of so many of our student-athletes and alumni within both of our soccer programs. In my opinion, Joe has single-handedly been the best thing that has happened to Coastal Carolina University and the Grand Strand community in the past 10 years."
Paul Hogan, Coastal's women's soccer head coach, said Moglia has impacted the lives of many of his players during Moglia's time in Conway.
"Joe's gift sends a clear message to our female student-athletes that an investment in women is an investment in the future," Hogan said. "He started as the football coach at Coastal but was so much more than that, even from the beginning. He brought Denise Karkos [former chief marketing officer for TD Ameritrade], a former women's soccer player, to speak with female athletes on campus and ended up inspiring the next generation of female CMOs. I can always count on a text or email from him after games, notes on holidays, and just general support, letting me know that he cares and supports our female athletes. A leader like Joe is truly invaluable to not only this athletic department but also this university."
There are future plans to move the track and field facility across U.S. 501, making the location a full complex that serves the university's Olympic sports, according to the university.
