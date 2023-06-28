Coastal Carolina University received the final state approvals to start construction on a $20 million indoor practice facility, the university announced Thursday.
It was approved by the South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority, chaired by Gov. Henry McMaster, at its meeting in Columbia on Thursday.
CCU President Michael T. Benson said that the facility is the largest donor-funded project in the school's history and will be a multi-use building that will handle all types of events and activities.
“Not only will this multipurpose structure serve our intercollegiate athletic teams, but it will also be used for graduation ceremony staging, club and intramural sports and various campus and community events,” Benson said.
According to a press release, the new facility will be located south of Brooks Stadium and is designed by the Garvin Design Group. The construction of the 93,000-square-foot facility will be the first time CCU has ever undertaken a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project.
David Frost, senior vice president for finance and administration/CFO, said that the CMAR delivery method has several benefits over other models for the university, like a predictable budget with a guaranteed maximum price, increased project speed and the ability to hire based on construction managers’ qualifications.
The metal building includes a regulation-size football field with artificial teal turf and will also have two filming platforms, restrooms, storage rooms and an athletic training space that will be accessible from both interior and exterior practice areas.
CCU’s head football coach Tim Beck said the facility will feature designs that will make it one of the top in the nation and that it shows the university’s commitment to its athletic program.
“It’s a great day to be a Chant,” Beck said.
Sherry Johnson, chair of CCU’s facilities and planning committee, said the facility is a sign of continued excellence for the university and its sports programs but that it will offer opportunities that extend past athletics.
“The facility presents numerous opportunities for our entire student body. We are excited about the impact it will have in propelling our athletic programs toward unparalleled success,” Johnson said.
The facility is scheduled to break ground this year on Sept. 7, two days before the university's 2023 football home opener at Brooks Stadium.
