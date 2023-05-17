The woodwinds at the start of John Corigliano’s Symphony No. 1 sing a shrill, swarming sound.

The composition emanates rage, anger and bitterness and those feelings are fitting for the story that spurred it.

There are sudden pounds from percussionists, provoking pauses, or rests, and slow melancholic melodies winding throughout.

Eric Schultz, a professor at Coastal Carolina University, played the piece on an E-flat clarinet, a small clarinet, with a specific rage—a gay rage— he said, with the Chelsea Symphony in 2019 in New York City during WorldPride.

His voice, usually calm and confident, cracked as he recalled playing Corigliano’s piece.

“I get very emotional telling the story,” he said.

Corigliano memorialized the lives of his friends who died and who were dying of AIDS during the latter half of the 20th century in his Symphony No. 1.

“It was the 50th anniversary of Stonewall,” said Schultz, recalling his role in the 2019 performance. “This particular WorldPride was the largest LGBTQ gathering in world history. “A lot of beautiful people died. A lot of creative people died. And nobody cared. For a lot of years, it took politicians, medical professionals years to say the word AIDS in public. People tried to hide this under the rug.”

This deep connection Schultz feels to Corigliano’s piece as a gay man fuels his work as a professor at CCU. There, he helps students find composers they can see parts of themselves in.

And now, the local professor and musician is a Grammy quarterfinalist. He’s one of 212 quarterfinalists for the 2024 Music Educator Award.

Schultz’ voice cracked again while he recalled introducing a Puerto Rican student to Roberto Sierra’s work, a Latin Grammy-winning composer. The student cried, he said, and told him his father’s name is Roberto and that he had never seen his family’s name on sheet music.