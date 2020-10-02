Michael T. Benson, D. Phil., was named today as the next president of Coastal Carolina University.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Benson, and as a Board, we firmly believe his leadership talents and experiences are an excellent match for Coastal Carolina University and the advancement of this dynamic institution," said Delan Stevens, vice chairman of the Board of Trustee's and chairman of the Presidential Search Committee.
The trustees announced contract negotiations would begin with "Candidate E" on Sept. 22, and announced Benson's appointment in a release Friday morning.
According to CCU officials, the board intended to announce the next president at its October meeting, but once the final candidate was selected, the negotiation process went more quickly than expected.
Benson will begin serving in the role on Jan. 2, 2021, and current president Dr. David DeCenzo will officially retire on June 30, 2021.
“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining Coastal Carolina University,” Benson said, via CCU's press release. “We appreciate the board of trustees entrusting us with this amazing responsibility, and we pledge to do everything we can to build on the solid foundation already in place. There are limitless opportunities ahead. What a great time to be a Chanticleer. We look forward to getting involved on campus and in the community and to helping our students succeed any way we can.”
According to the release, Benson served as the 13th president of Eastern Kentucky University from 2013-2020 and was named President Emeritus there in December 2019.
While at EKU, he held an appointment as Professor of Government, and he is currently a visiting professor in the Department of History and Science and Technology in the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University.
Prior to serving as president of EKU, he was the 15th president of Southern Utah University, where he helped secure the designation for SUU as the state's public liberal arts and sciences university; established the Hispanic Center for Academic Excellence; gained admission into the Big Sky Conference for all athletic teams; completed new residence halls, a teacher education facility, and a science and engineering center; and directed the development and implementation of SUU’s largest and most ambitious comprehensive fundraising effort. This endeavor, named the “Future is Rising Campaign,” raised a record $105 million for SUU.
Benson and his wife, Debi, are the parents of Truman, Tatum, and Talmage, and has two children, Emma and Samuel, from a previous marriage.
DeCenzo has served as president of CCU since 2007.
Benson will be introduced at the next board meeting, and will be introducing his family to Teal Nation in the coming months.
Check back with My Horry News soon for more background on the new president and his intentions for CCU's future.
