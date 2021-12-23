The most famous hair in Conway is no more as Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallagher cut his bleached mullet on Thursday morning at Kreations in Conway.

“I’m closing a chapter,” Gallagher said. “It was time to cut the hair.”

The cutting of what ESPN’s Marty Smith dubbed the "Chanticleer Chandelier" wasn't for naught as the hair will be donated to the Dylan Adams Endowment, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and gives money to those affected by pediatric cancer.

Gallagher was looking to donate his mullet to Locks of Love, but the organization does not take bleached hair. He used his social media to find another charity to make this vision become a reality.

Gallagher, whose father is a cancer survivor, said he wanted to help in any way he could.

“That was the plan all along, to try and donate my hair,” Gallagher said. “I put something out on social media and some people hit me up and the Dylan Adams Endowment is a great cause and it felt like the right fit.”

The Dylan Adams Endowment is named after Hartsville resident Dylan Adams, who died on Oct. 18, 2020, following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called Desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT). Following his death, Dylan’s parents, Mike and Jennifer, set up the endowment. According to Mike Adams, the endowment has raised $125,000 in their first year. Both Mike and Jennifer were in attendance Thursday morning at Kreations to witness Gallagher’s efforts to help their cause.

Adams said his son was a huge sports fan and he loved seeing Gallagher’s mullet because as Dylan Adams went through cancer treatments, his hair turned a color similar to Teddy’s bleached locks.

“It hit close to home when we saw that Teddy was going donate the hair to the endowment,” Adams said.

Gallagher started growing his mullet in March 2020 and throughout the 2020 season became a fixture in college football as several other players such as long snapper C.J. Schrimpf, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Gallagher’s fellow linebacker Silas Kelly all started growing out mullets.