Coastal Carolina University announced this afternoon that as part of their response plan to COVID-19, they are extending spring break for students through March 20, and classes will resume March 23.
CCU officials say that the university has no plans to cancel classes or otherwise alter class schedules this week or after students return from spring break.
In a news advisory sent out Wednesday afternoon, university officials say the decision was based on the most recent data and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and they moved forward with the extension after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.
The university says that all campus operations, including residence halls and dining, are open, and all faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedule.
More information will be available after 6 p.m., check back with MyHorryNews.com for updates.
