A new indoor practice facility for Coastal Carolina University's football program will cost about $5 million more than originally projected because of the higher cost of raw materials.
The project began at $15 million, but the university's board on Tuesday boosted that budget to $20 million, pending design, scope and cost estimates from construction managers.
Facilities and planning chair Sherry Johnson said that according to all the companies that bid on the project, there was not enough in the budget based on current cost of materials.
Contact Construction, which oversaw the recent expansion of Brooks Stadium, is the chosen contractor for the project.
Trustee George Mullen suggested an open-air facility instead. He said that might be more cost-efficient.
But CCU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue said that in the staff's experience with Coastal's open-air baseball practice facility, costs might add up in other areas.
“I would urge against that based on what we’ve learned,” Hogue said, noting that they have had to fork over extra funds for repairs to nets, wildlife abatement and other issues. “There are [also] rules governing the lightning aspect."
Temperature would also be a factor, due to the excessive heat the area experiences.
Coaching carousel
Apart from the practice facility discussion, Hogue noted that defensive coordinator Chad Staggs would serve as the interim football coach during the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 — between the departure of former head coach Jamey Chadwell and incoming head coach Tim Beck.
“Many bowl games have been coached by interim coaches,” Hogue said. “It’s a pretty normal occurrence and Coach Staggs is in charge of day-to-day operations with the program. The signals, calls, terminology, intricacies towards playing a game – it’s hard to change that on the fly when you bring in a new coach.”
Hogue said Staggs would be participating in a news conference in Birmingham later this week.
“It’s never a perfect science when you go through this," Hogue said. "There’s a lot of human collateral involved as well. It definitely can be difficult."
Hogue also said university staff are in the midst of trying to hire a new women’s soccer coach.
“We’re hoping to get that program back up to speed with a new leader,” he said.
Former women's soccer coach Paul Hogan resigned in October. Hogan led the program for 12 seasons. With a record of 99-105-20, he is the all-time career wins leader in Coastal women’s soccer history.
New degree programs
Three new degree programs, including one that has a fully-online option, were approved by Coastal's board of trustees on Tuesday afternoon.
A bachelor of science degree in health sciences, a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and sports broadcasting, and a bachelor of professional studies degree received a thumbs up from the board. The programs will still need to be sent on to the S.C. Commission on Higher Education for final approval.
The health sciences degree would also imbed some certifications in different areas, so graduates would be job-ready for entry-level positions.
While CCU currently has an interactive journalism major, the new degree program would create two new focus areas of news and editorial journalism, and sports journalism.
The fully-online option of professional studies is designed primarily for working adults who have previously earned college credits. Students would complete their bachelor’s degrees online while remaining in the workforce. Foundational courses would focus on professional communication, professional ethics, and a variety of leadership and management courses.
Campus building gets new moniker
To show their appreciation for the Horry County penny sales tax that supports local education, CCU officials have renamed the Academic Office and Classroom Building II.
It will now be known as Penny Hall.
To date, CCU has received more than $133 million from the initial penny sales tax, which Horry County voters renewed last month.
The funds have been instrumental in building facilities such as the newly-named Penny Hall as well as Science Annex II, the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center, Clay D. Brittain Jr. Hall and Thompson Library, which is under construction. Acquisitions funded through the sales tax revenue include the General James Hackler Golf Course, Student Health Center and Coastal Science Center.
