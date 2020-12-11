Exiting Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo tearfully addressed the Board of Trustees Friday as the proverbial torch was passed to new leader, Dr. Michael T. Benson.
“I want to say thank you for the opportunity to lead this wonderful institution for the last 13 and a half years. It’s been a wonderful journey,” DeCenzo said.
The board honored the DeCenzo and his wife, Terri, and revealed that at President-Elect Benson’s discretion, the board wanted to eventually name a residence hall after the couple, and the board bestowed the title of President Emeritus to DeCenzo.
DeCenzo thanked his wife Terri for her involvement in the university as well, in the formation of the Women in Philanthropy and Leadership, saying the program had provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for students.
“What she has meant to this institution can’t be measured,” DeCenzo said. “She took a concept and turned it into a nationally-recognized program.”
DeCenzo said he knows that Dr. Benson will advance the university even more.
“I’m confident he will take us to the next level,” DeCenzo said.
Trustee Wyatt Henderson said that DeCenzo was a man of integrity.
“It’s been a journey from day one,” Henderson said. “The six years I served as chairman with you … was one of the highlights of my life. I know personally what you have gone through ... some of the crap you’ve had to endure … I want to say thank you … having served with you just means the world to me.”
Enrollment updates
Coastal Carolina University officials said Friday that while their fall enrollment was down 3.6%, their expectations for the spring are down by only 2.2%, but out-of-state incoming students are up 18%.
“I would not like to ever be down, but to note we are down less. The good news is that we actually picked up students between fall and spring,” said Provost Dr. Dan Ennis told the Board of Trustees Friday. “Typically we do not pick up students in mid-year.”
Ennis noted that the university will be doubling their efforts on recruiting in-state students, a change from their usual investment in enticing out-of-state students to Horry County.
“We’re surprised. From a revenue standpoint that’s good for us,” Ennis said. “Normally I’d be excited about that, but our public mission is to our state. We cannot go into Columbia having 65% out-of-state students and expect to prevail in some of our conversations …”
Complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reason for the disparity, saying that while some students in the state have access to excellent digital infrastructure including devices to take home as well as reliable Wi-fi, many areas of the state do not have that luxury.
Board chairman Delan Stevens also served on the board of Horry Telephone Cooperative (HTC) and he could not believe how many families did not have access to reliable internet in the area.
“I was shocked when COVID hit and school shut down and we went virtual – the amount of people in Horry County that don’t have access to broadband. It was pretty amazing what we had to do,” Stevens said. “The government subsidized a lot … to get it to kids who really need to have it.”
As for finances, Chief Financial Officer David Frost said that there was no change in their revenue projections since the last meeting.
In CARES Act funding, Frost said that the school had applied to be reimbursed for $14.7 million in COVID-19 preparations.
“Where we were in March versus where we are now – its pretty amazing,” said Trustee Wyatt Henderson.
Coastal football
As for how the massive recent success of Coastal football has impacted the university and their social media hits, the University’s communications department announced that with ESPN College GameDay’s appearance on Dec. 5, the school saw an earned media value of $226.95 million between December 1 and December 9.
“We’re now firmly in the national discussion,” said Athletic Director Matt Hogue in a video report of last week’s media coverage by the University officials. “The publicity our institution is receiving is off the charts.”
Officials say that the $226.95 million earned value is in comparison to the previous year’s earned media value of $15.3 million during the same time period.
That same week saw CCU mentioned on social media 7,200 times, versus 749 times during that time in 2019.
Graduation today and tomorrow
Today, 375 students graduated in CCU’s in-person, outdoor ceremony in Brooks Stadium, officials said. Saturday’s graduation will see 200 students.
