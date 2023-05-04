A new Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and strategic communications was approved by the Coastal Carolina University board of trustees on Thursday.
“The new B.A. will provide students with direct experiences … through our Teal Nation communications student-run public relations firm,” said Claudia Bornholdt, dean of the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts. “The program will prepare students for in-demand careers in news, advertising, sales, branding, and social media.”
The program will still have to be approved by the South Carolina Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before it will be an official option for incoming students.
The board also announced a 4% tuition increase for out-of-state students, while in-state tuition will remain the same. On average, there will be a 5.2% - 5.3% increase in room rates and meal plan rates, depending on which plan students select.
“These are reasonable increases based on what we’re seeing in the economy,” said David Frost, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the university. “Once again, the state of South Carolina has asked colleges and universities to hold in-state tuition flat for the next academic year.”
Frost was also recognized during the meeting for his ten years of service to CCU as he plans to retire in the coming months.
CCU Provost and Executive Vice President Daniel Ennis was honored for his 25 years of service, and he plans to leave later this month to become the new president of Delta State University in Mississippi.
Changing up the admissions process
Dr. Amanda Craddock, associate provost for enrollment management, told the trustees that the school was considering changing up how it admits students starting in the Fall of 2024.
Right now the school operates on a rolling admissions process.
“Once the application is open, students can apply anytime, and get a decision in about a month,” Craddock said. “We feel the way the volume is growing … rolling admission has become very challenging for us to sustain.”
They plan to adopt a more deadline-driven process including early decision, early action, and regular admission.
Early decision applicants would have an October 15 deadline, be notified by December 1, and be required to commit by mid-January.
“[This would be] for students who know CCU is their first choice,” Craddock said.
Early action would be a November 15 deadline, be notified of acceptance or denial by December 15, and have to commit by May 1. Regular admission would have a February 1 deadline, be notified by March 1 and have to enroll by May 1 for the following Fall.
No more TikTok on campus
The board also announced Thursday they would be banning access to TikTok on CCU’s wired and Wi-Fi networks campuswide.
“The move is designed to keep the University’s network safe and secure and takes into consideration the safety and privacy of CCU’s students, faculty, and staff,” the school said in a Thursday press release. “It also complies with Gov. Henry McMaster’s directive to all state agencies to block access to this social media platform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.