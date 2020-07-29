Just like Darius Rucker’s song, “It Won’t Be Like This For Long,” the Myrtle Beach mayor said the organizers of the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest will be talking about the festival at the Aug. 11 city council meeting.
“We are all concerned about the event as well, and I believe they will do the right thing,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said of speculation the event will be cancelled because of statewide crowd restrictions as a result of COVID-19. “But there are a lot of moving parts to this and we need time to work through these issues, develop a plan, work with the artists that are involved.”
The three-day music event had been rescheduled from June to Sept. 17-20 as a result of the pandemic. Now, the gathering conflicts with an order from Gov. Henry McMaster banning large gatherings.
Bethune said the $20 million economic impact from the festival benefits the city’s businesses and residents.
“Just be patient with CCMF,” she said on Tuesday.
In addition to Rucker as a headliner in the event, the CCMF website still lists artists Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde, Kolby Oakley, Riley Green and Kelsea Ballerini as performers.
The event organizers said they planned on having a tribute to the late Joe Diffie during the festival. Diffie died from COVID-19 complications in March.
As of Tuesday night, the website lists ticket prices ranging from $29 for locals for the Thursday night event to upwards of $200 for a multiple day pass that includes parking fees. While tickets are nonrefundable, the organizers are allowing ticket holders to sell their tickets to others.
The festival began in 2015 drawing thousands of fans to the Ocean Boulevard lot that once held the Myrtle Beach Pavilion located between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.