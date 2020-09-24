Cat adoptions are free for the rest of the month at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
“Our shelter is full, and our foster homes are full as well,” the Humane Society’s executive director Tina Hunter said in a news release.
“There are so many cats in our community that need our help. We need our community members to open up their hearts and homes to a cat or kitten to help us save them all.”
Murray Law Firm is covering adoption fees for all cats from the shelter through the end of September.
The animals at the Humane Society are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. To view adoptable pets, click here.
The Humane Society is located at 409 Bay St. in North Myrtle Beach.
Visit www.humanesocietynmb.org or call 843-249-4948 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.