Attorney Case Brittain was victorious in the race for the vacant District 107 seat in the S.C. House of Representatives.
Brittain, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian candidate Will Dettmering on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results. The seat represents the Myrtle Beach area.
Alan Clemmons, who previously held the post for several years, abruptly resigned in July, barely a month after he defeated Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary.
Brittain then defeated former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride in a special election in August to secure the Republican candidacy.
Now, the criminal defense attorney said, his goal is to serve his community.
“That'll be the next step, is to be serving my constituents, making sure I listen to their concerns and making sure I take their concerns up to Columbia,” he said.
As someone new to public office, Brittain said he wants to get familiar with being a legislator and work with the local delegation.
Going forward, education and public safety remain two of his priorities. Brittain stressed the importance of ensuring teachers and first responders receive raises and recruiting the right officers for the area.
He added he was thrilled to see a high voter turnout in Horry County.
“I may not have been everyone's choice today,” he said, “but I guarantee you I'll represent everyone equally.”
The election results will be certified on Friday.
