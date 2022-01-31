Land preservation group Open Space Institute on Jan. 19 closed on the last of two parcels they acquired for a 417-acre expansion of Horry County's Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve expansion.
The wildlife management area is currently 568 acres and located smack-dab in the middle of a geographic triangle formed by Green Sea, Nichols and Ketchuptown.
It’s also one of the few places in South Carolina that supports both a Longleaf Pine savannah and Carolina Bays together. It’s home to the rare Wells Pixie moss, and 25 species of carnivorous plants including the Venus Flytraps and Pitcher Plants, according to OSI and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which manages the area.
“This expansion of Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve represents a significant conservation win for Horry County and the rare plants and animals that depend upon Carolina Bays,” said OSI Senior Vice President Nate Berry in a press release. “The protection of these important wetlands is all the more critical knowing the resource is located in one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing areas."
Carolina Bays are “isolated wetlands, shallow depressions, and they get fed by rain water or shallow groundwater,” said DNR spokesperson David Lucas. “There’s lots of them across the coastal plain, Carolinas and Georgia.”
At one point, the Longleaf Pine was the ubiquitous tree species of the local coastal plane. But in the 19th century, the naval industry tapped the old-growth giants in order to make turpentine before they were cut down for timber.
According to OSI, South Carolina is home to 2,651 Carolina Bays, including 410 in Horry County. But many of the Carolina Bays scattered throughout the state are no longer wet, thanks to land disturbances.
“They’re also in various stages of being altered,” Lucas added. “Many Carolina Bay wetlands in the coastal plains have been logged of Longleaf Pine. The wetlands characteristics of them has been quite altered over time.”
The bays in Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve remain wet, and the new acreage, if DNR acquires them, will represent a 40% increase in the size of the preserve and feature two miles of hiking trials, according to OSI.
DNR’s acquisition process may take up to a year. Right now, Lucas said, DNR staff will begin the agency’s due diligence phase to make sure there are no problems with the property.
“If it looks like a go, staff will bring back a recommendation to the Heritage Trust program Advisory Board to proceed,” Lucas said. “That would then have to be approved by the full DNR Board.”
