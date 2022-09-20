A Myrtle Beach man, who worked as manager of Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway, was indicted on five counts for defrauding the resort of nearly $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Troy Benjamin Bittner, 53, was arrested in January and initially charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to warrants and jail records.

Bittner allegedly used his access to the resort’s credit card reservation system to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Specifically, although certain guests stayed at Carolina Pines, Bittner would nonetheless use the electronic payment system to initiate a refund as if those guests had cancelled their reservations,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states. The release adds that guests commonly canceled reservations during the pandemic, but instead of directing the refunds to the credit cards on file, Bittner allegedly issued the refunds to himself.

He allegedly received more than $800,000 in fraudulent refunds over 26 months “at the expense of Carolina Pines,” the release states.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, in addition to forfeiture and restitution, if found guilty.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.