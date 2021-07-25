A Carolina Forest woman died when she was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 501 Friday night, authorities said.
Gabrielle Sharkey, 22, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision near the intersection of U.S. 501 and Burning Ridge Drive, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Lance Cpl. Nicholas Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 501 when the vehicle struck Sharkey, who was in the roadway along the highway, authorities said.
No one in the Tahoe was injured in the collision, Pye said.
The highway patrol continues to investigate the incident.
