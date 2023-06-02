After 50 years, the Grand Strand Humane Society has a chance to build a new home large enough to handle most of its needs.

But residents near the proposed new facility say they don’t want it near them.

The new building is slated to be built off River Oaks Drive and residents in that area say they fear that noise and smells will greatly diminish their property values. They expressed their concerns to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night.

Currently, the humane society is located on Mr. Joe White Avenue behind the Myrtle Waves water park in Myrtle Beach. Society officials say the growth in its animal population has exceeded the current location’s capabilities. Their veterinarian services are now housed in temporary modular units located in the parking lot adjacent to the humane society.

Alayna DeFalco told the commissioners that as a real estate broker she knows the secret to home ownership is “location, location, location.” She said potential buyers look to avoid things like excessive noises, smells and other distractions with animal shelters having the potential to be a problem in these areas.

Presenting a petition to the commission that he said held over 200 names, Fred Nesta said dogs are going to bark wherever they are. He added that the smell from the outside pens would “affect the quality of life” of residents anywhere near the shelter.

“The smell of feces can go up to 1.2 miles,” he said.

Rob Wilfong, representing the developers for the humane society, said kennels have come a long way in the last 25 years. He said the proposed new shelter would be a 38,000 square foot building with outdoor areas for new owners to get to know their dogs. There will also be a licensed veterinarian available in the new facility.

Wilfong said the shelter will be a good-looking building that will not detract from area homes in the neighborhood. He said it would be 900 feet from the nearest residence and would have a tree buffer separating it from the neighbors.