Carolina Forest is searching for a new baseball coach again.
Thane Maness, who had two highly successful seasons at Carolina Forest, left for the same job at Summerville.
“I love CF and I love the kids we had there,” said Maness, a 25-year coaching veteran. “Summerville has a great history and a great tradition. I think it's one of the top two or three jobs in the state. I just thought it was an opportunity at this point in my career that I had to look into.”
The Green Wave announced the hiring Tuesday morning in a tweet.
"SHS Athletics is excited to announce our next head coach of Summerville Baseball, Thane Maness, formerly of Carolina Forest," the tweet reads. "Coach Maness has a long track record of producing winning teams and baseball players both on and off the field. Welcome to the family Coach!
Maness is replacing Bo Charpia, who resigned after seven seasons. Charpia had been on the Green Wave staff since 2011.
It’s a case of Maness, who will teach social studies at Summerville, moving from one very successful 5-A program to another.
Carolina Forest went 45-15 and deep playoff runs in the two seasons Maness was at the helm. The Spartans were 24-6 in 2022 and 21-9 last season. They won back-to-back region championships.
The Green Wave reached the 5-A Lower State championship series in the just-completed 2023 season, falling to River Bluff in two games. Charpia had four 20-win seasons during his tenure.
When he left, Maness and the Green Wave decided it was time.
Maness is leaving behind some fond memories at Carolina Forest.
“The two years I was there I thought we had two really good years,” he said. “We won the region championship twice. ... We had some really, really good players. I’m really proud of the work they did and our coaching staff did. They’ll always have a special place in my heart for what they did.”
Maness had previous head coaching stints at Dreher, Camden Military and Richland Northeast. His teams at Richland Northeast made the state playoffs seven out of 10 seasons. He also coached American Legion baseball at Richland Post 6 and Camden Post 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.