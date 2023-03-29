Carolina Forest area residents can do a charitable act right from their mailbox on Saturday.
The 10th Annual Spring Neighborhood Food Drive on April 1 will collect donations from over 10 neighborhoods in the area with the help of Catholic Charities, Churches Assisting People Food Banks and Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach.
Elwin Miles started the drive over ten years ago from the Waterford Plantation neighborhood and has helped it grow into multiple other neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest area.
"It became viral," he said. "Neighbors kept saying, 'How can we do it? How can we do it?' and I think now, we're up to 14 neighborhoods."
These neighborhoods are participating:
- Waterford Plantation
- Plantation Lakes
- Waterbridge
- The Farm
- Brighton Lakes
- Ridge Lake at Burningridge
- Clearpond
- The Reserve at Walker Woods
- Covington Lakes
- Covington Lakes East
- Claypond Commons Apartments
- Wild Wing Plantation
- The Parks
- Indigo Bay
Residents in those neighborhoods can leave their donations by their mailbox by 9 a.m. on Saturday and a volunteer will pick it up.
Locals who do not live in those neighborhoods can still participate but will need to bring their donations to the Kroger parking lot on Carolina Forest Boulevard near the gas pumps by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Both food items and personal items will be accepted.
Foods needed include:
- 1lb bag of rice
- Instant grits
- Jelly in a plastic tube or bottle
- Tuna
- Boxed mac & cheese
- Pork & beans
- Cereal
- 1lb bag of dry beans and peas
- Small packs of dry milk
Personal items needed include:
- Tooth brushes
- Tooth paste
- Bars of soap
- Can openers
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Small bottles of laundry detergent
- Pampers for 4,5 and 6 months
- Razors for shaving
- Shaving cream
"We don't want your pie filling that you didn't use," Miles said.
The food drive is specifically seeking the items listed above and they ask that no expired items be donated.
If you are interested in being a captain for your neighborhood for the September food dive, you can contact Miles at Elwin.Miles@gmail.com or call him at 843-222-5974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.