Carolina Forest area residents can do a charitable act right from their mailbox on Saturday.

The 10th Annual Spring Neighborhood Food Drive on April 1 will collect donations from over 10 neighborhoods in the area with the help of Catholic Charities, Churches Assisting People Food Banks and Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach.

Elwin Miles started the drive over ten years ago from the Waterford Plantation neighborhood and has helped it grow into multiple other neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest area.

"It became viral," he said. "Neighbors kept saying, 'How can we do it? How can we do it?' and I think now, we're up to 14 neighborhoods."

These neighborhoods are participating:

Waterford Plantation Plantation Lakes Waterbridge The Farm Brighton Lakes Ridge Lake at Burningridge Clearpond The Reserve at Walker Woods Covington Lakes Covington Lakes East Claypond Commons Apartments Wild Wing Plantation The Parks Indigo Bay

Residents in those neighborhoods can leave their donations by their mailbox by 9 a.m. on Saturday and a volunteer will pick it up.

Locals who do not live in those neighborhoods can still participate but will need to bring their donations to the Kroger parking lot on Carolina Forest Boulevard near the gas pumps by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both food items and personal items will be accepted.

Foods needed include:

1lb bag of rice Instant grits Jelly in a plastic tube or bottle Tuna Boxed mac & cheese Pork & beans Cereal 1lb bag of dry beans and peas Small packs of dry milk

Personal items needed include: