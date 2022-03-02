Local powerbroker Carla Schuessler announced a bid for District 61’s new State House seat Thursday, following almost a decade at the helm of its public-private partnerships.

In addition to serving as executive director of the Horry County Habitat for Humanity from 2014 to 2020, she chaired the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce from 2018 to 2019 and is currently on its board of directors.

“Over the past 25 years, Carla has worked hard to build strong relationships and bring people together,” a news release said. “She promises to focus her time and efforts as the new voice of District 61 and as a team member of the delegation to advocate for the best interest of her district and Horry County as a whole.”

The 61st district was redrawn by the S.C. General Assembly last fall as part of its decennial redistricting process; having previously encompassed parts of Marion and Florence, it now represents tracts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501.

Schuessler, who is also chief operating officer of Complete Legal Defense Team, said she decided to run after seeing “how important decisions at the state level are” over the past two years.

“Our area sends a lot of tax dollars for the state,” said 49-year-old Schuessler. “I want to advocate for some of those dollars to come back here to fix roads.”

She noted that current roadways are often congested, which proved a safety hazard during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“I support the I-73 proposal,” she said. “I support infrastructure that will help with evacuation and bring needed industry.

“I live near 501 and drive it pretty regularly,” she continued. “Infrastructure can alleviate some of the pressure and help us grow.”

Schuessler added that she wanted state policy to emphasize choice with regard to public schools and mask requirements, though said she wanted to hear more from constituents before providing specifics.