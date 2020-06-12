Balloons danced in the breeze on a Cultra Road porch Friday afternoon and a banner with a picture of Daisy Stanley proclaimed the reason for the celebration – Mrs. Stanley was celebrating her 105th birthday!
For a while she sat on the porch beneath her picture. People riding by blew their horns and she responded with a friendly wave.
Even after she went inside, the horns kept blowing, flowers kept coming, friends, including Conway’s Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, were dropping by and telephone calls were coming from Alabama, New York and Washington, D.C.
“I feel all right,” Mrs. Stanley said, “so far, so good.”
Her explanation for such a long life is simple.
“I try to live for Jesus, spend my time with Him…I go to church every Sunday, still able,”
she said. “The Lord’s good to me and I’m good to him. I treat everybody right.”
The mother of two, (her son Dwyane “Keith” Stanley died in 2005 at age 49) grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four sings in the seniors choir at her church, Greater St. James AME, on the first Sunday of every month.
She’s quick to name the Gospel song, Don’t Worry Bout Him, as her favorite and begins to sing a verse or two without any prompting.
Stanley’s daughter Marjorie Franklin, grandson Darryl Stanley and several other mask-wearing guests were busy helping Mrs. Stanley enjoy the momentous occasion. Darryl Stanley said a small family dinner was coming later in the day. They would have liked a larger get-together, but the coronavirus put a halt to that.
Mrs. Franklin, who came from New Jersey to care for her mom after she fell and broke her hip, says her mom thinks every day is Sunday now.
“She wakes up everyday and wants to know what time is church,” Mrs. Franklin said.
However, with the threat of the coronavirus hanging around, the church hasn’t gathered for a Sunday worship service for a while.
Mrs. Stanley grew up in the Cochran community and claims kin to Bellamys, Stanleys, Steeles and Cochrans. She was a Bellamy before she married Priestley Stanley, who began working as a farm hand when he was only 12-years-old and later worked as a barber in Downtown Conway.
As for the attention her birthday was drawing, she said, “Nice. I love it.”
Mrs. Franklin says Stanley’s mom lived to be 103, so that might explain some of her longevity.
But Stanley’s conversation always goes back to her church and her Lord.
“I worked in the church. I tell you that. Anything I had to do I did it,” she said.
The centenarian graduated from Whittemore High School and attended Allen University. She taught for a while in a small community school in the Cochran area. She later did domestic work for families in Conway and Myrtle Beach.
She has also been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
“She’s a strong person, very strong, strong-willed and strong-minded,” her daughter says, but adds that she’s not able to do as much since she broke her hip.
“I agree that she’s very strong…Church is on her mind all the time,” said Darryl Stanley, who lives behind Mrs. Stanley and keeps a close eye on her.
Mrs. Franklin adds, “She walks around the house and says, ‘And this is not my home.’”
She loves to talk on the telephone and loves her family.
“She loves her family…I can’t ever get her to come to New Jersey because she’ll say, ‘I got family down here. I can’t leave my family,’” Mrs. Franklin said.
Darryl Stanley says she sometimes enjoys just standing at the door of her home and counting the many cars that whiz by.
In the past, she walked about a mile a day along the busy road.
Mrs. Franklin says her mom, who was born in 1915, used to talk about Hoover days, has lived through two World Wars and is able to give them history lessons, but doesn’t say too much about that kind of thing now.
Her son-in-law Larry Franklin also had kind words for Mrs. Stanley.
“I think she’s blessed. God has given her long life…She has been a good woman,” he said.
