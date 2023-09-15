Conway City Councilman Autry Benton has withdrawn from the upcoming city council race and plans to run for a state senate seat, his campaign announced Friday.
The councilman was elected earlier this year during a special election after former councilman Alex Hyman resigned from his seat to take a judgeship. Benton's time on council will expire at the end of this year.
In a press release Friday, Benton announced his decision to withdraw, stating he has notified the county's voter registration office and the city of Conway.
"I made this decision to not seek reelection to Conway City Council after much personal reflection, prayer and discussions with my wife and children," Benton wrote.
Benton said many of the complaints he has heard about the area include a lack of road infrastructure to serve the county's growing population, adding the solution to the problem "lies in Columbia."
"Therefore, I have decided to seek the office of Senator from S.C. Senate District 33," he wrote. "I will be filing as a Republican candidate for that office when filing opens in March 2024."
Because of this decision, Benton said he will not seek reelection to Conway City Council.
The District 33 seat is currently held by Sen. Luke Rankin (R-Horry). Rankin has served in public office since 1993.
When reached Friday, Rankin said it has been a "true honor" to serve the area and he plans to run again.
Benton said he will continue his service on city council through Dec. 31 when his term ends.
