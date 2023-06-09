Camp Rockstar will kick off this month in Conway, welcoming campers between the ages of 5 to 25 with special needs.
The free five-week-long summer camp starts June 19 and will run until July 28 at The Rock Church in Conway. This year is also significant because the camp has upped the number of accepted attendees to 30, which is up from last year's 10 campers.
Campers get to enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the season with guests coming from the community to pitch in.
Camp director Jessica Partin, who is also a special needs teacher at Homewood Elementary, said that the activities and classes are themed throughout each week, which guides what they do for that week.
“We do different arts and crafts activities,” Partin said. “We pick a theme for different weeks such as nature week.
“We had a local nursery come and bring us plants, they taught the campers about them and then we planted the flowers.”
Partin said they’ve also had local police and state troopers come to teach topics to the campers.
This summer, they were able to raise $14,000 in donations, thanks to the Conway Leadership class and Ashley Proctor and her daughter KK who attends Camp Rockstar, Partin said. This has allowed camp organizers to be able to provide the camp for free.
Entering the camp’s second year, co-founder Adrian Robertson said the reaction the first time camp happened was incredibly positive.
“It was very positive, the parents enjoyed it and appreciated it very much, the kids had a phenomenal time,” Robertson said. “My daughter loved going - she was getting up every day to go to camp and all the kids were like that.”
Robertson said the idea for the camp came from having her own exceptionally abled child and that there was an absence of a camp in the area.
“It started with April and myself, we brought Jessica in because she has the background and curriculum,” she said. “…Both of us have daughters with exceptional abilities and there was a need in Conway to provide a respite and camp for families.”
April McHughes, the other co-founder of Camp Rockstar, said she took her daughter to a camp at the beach but there were too many obstacles to have kept going, so she decided to start one closer to home.
“My daughter had gone to a similar camp down at the beach and the traffic is bad, plus living in Conway - it was a lot,” McHughes said. “…And there’s individuals on this side of the waterway who need access to a camp like that that’s closer than the beach.”
The two originally planned to launch the camp in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic began, which ended up pushing their plans back.
Robertson said that they’re looking to add new activities to the camp such as bringing in animals and asking Ripley’s Aquarium to visit, but said that it’s the local community involvement that helps the most.
“I think it’s important to highlight the community and the help they provide to our kids and families,” she said. “Without the support of local businesses we wouldn’t be able to have things whether it's food or monetary donations; it’s a good community to be a part of to be good to our babies.”
One of the biggest acts of charity for the camp comes from The Rock Church, as the church provides the space for the camp to be held over the summer.
The growth of interest over the past year has astonished everyone but especially McHughes who said the camp was clearly needed.
“It’s amazing that how sometimes just being seen is important no matter what your difference is it brings awareness and that brings the community together,” she said. “This camp has gone from 10 campers to 30 with a waiting list within a year so this was really, really needed in our community.”
The impact the camp has had on her own child, who struggles in large crowds, excels at the camp.
“Layla doesn’t do well in crowds and doesn’t like a large number of unfamiliar people around, but she thrives at camp, she sees other kids that are like her and she loves every single moment of camp,” she said.
There are plans for future formal fundraisers later in the fall.
For more information, visit camprockstarsc.com.
