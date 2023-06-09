Camp Rockstar will kick off this month in Conway, welcoming campers between the ages of 5 to 25 with special needs.

The free five-week-long summer camp starts June 19 and will run until July 28 at The Rock Church in Conway. This year is also significant because the camp has upped the number of accepted attendees to 30, which is up from last year's 10 campers.

Campers get to enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the season with guests coming from the community to pitch in.

Camp director Jessica Partin, who is also a special needs teacher at Homewood Elementary, said that the activities and classes are themed throughout each week, which guides what they do for that week.

“We do different arts and crafts activities,” Partin said. “We pick a theme for different weeks such as nature week.

“We had a local nursery come and bring us plants, they taught the campers about them and then we planted the flowers.”

Partin said they’ve also had local police and state troopers come to teach topics to the campers.

This summer, they were able to raise $14,000 in donations, thanks to the Conway Leadership class and Ashley Proctor and her daughter KK who attends Camp Rockstar, Partin said. This has allowed camp organizers to be able to provide the camp for free.

Entering the camp’s second year, co-founder Adrian Robertson said the reaction the first time camp happened was incredibly positive.

“It was very positive, the parents enjoyed it and appreciated it very much, the kids had a phenomenal time,” Robertson said. “My daughter loved going - she was getting up every day to go to camp and all the kids were like that.”

Robertson said the idea for the camp came from having her own exceptionally abled child and that there was an absence of a camp in the area.

“It started with April and myself, we brought Jessica in because she has the background and curriculum,” she said. “…Both of us have daughters with exceptional abilities and there was a need in Conway to provide a respite and camp for families.”