As inflation and gas prices click up, one local Myrtle Beach cab driver is asking the city to bump up the meter with a rate increase.

Caleb Esterak, owner of City Cab in Myrtle Beach, said it’s been 15 years since the last rate increase and he’s feeling the weight of expenses with his three City Cab vehicles.

“With the current inflation, it is definitely something that we need,” Esterak said. “That would help us catch up to the inflation that we’ve seen not only this year but in the fifteen years since we’ve seen an increase … What used to cost me $100 at the grocery store now costs me $150 at the grocery store.”

The city council has put Esterak’s request on the agenda for the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, April 26. In the proposed ordinance, it will still cost $3.50 to be picked up by a taxi and each additional one-eighth mile will tick up the meter from the current 35 cents to 45 cents. The rate increase will ultimately raise the mileage rate $3.60 per mile.

To go into effect, it would need to be approved by the council and then at another meeting allowing for public comment and final reading.

There are a total of 87 cabs with 43 different companies that operate in the city limits and are regulated by the city, said Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest added outside taxi companies may drop off passengers in the city but cannot pick up within the city limits. To do both drop offs and pickups inside the city, one must obtain either a Myrtle Beach business license or a medallion issued by the city.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said all cabs are regulated by the city and have been for decades, with all cabs and their companies having the same rates.

Kruea said the ordinance regarding cab services has been in place since the 1960s, adding it’s fairly common for a city to regulate cab services, no matter if it’s New York City, Wilmington or Myrtle Beach.

Currently, all Myrtle Beach cab drivers charge $3.50 upon initial pickup and add an extra dollar per person for the pickup charge. Once on the road, the meter clicks at $2.80 per mile with an additional 35 cents that’s added per minute of wait time, meaning when cabs hit traffic, stop at traffic lights or if a customer makes a stop at a gas station or convenience store.