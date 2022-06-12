A chief operating officer of a Myrtle Beach law firm and a Conway business owner have both put their names in the hat for the new South Carolina District 61 seat.
Carla Schuessler, the COO of the Complete Legal Defense Team, and John Cassidy, a co-owner of Duplicates INK, will face off in the June 14 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Ashlyn Preaux in the fall.
District 61 encompasses parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 and was created during the last U.S. Census due to the area’s growth.
Originally from New Jersey, Cassidy moved to Conway in 1986 to attend Coastal Carolina University and “never went back,” he said. In 1991, he and a college friend started their business, which still operates in Conway today.
Cassidy said he decided to run for office because believes he could be part of “many solutions” for the area.
“Owning and operating a successful business and raising a family for over 30 years, demonstrates my level of commitment and ability to be creative when it comes to real solutions,” he said. “I believe these qualities will help in having a resident focused representative.”
If he wins the primary and fall election, Cassidy said he first wants to meet the current Horry County delegation and get an understanding of what they think the biggest challenges are in Columbia.
“I’d like to have a dialogue with the residents from District 61 and confirm with them what they want me to handle first and foremost,” Cassidy said. “Infrastructure, Education, flooding and development seem to be the hot topics.”
Cassidy said he also believes small business resources and incentives are important, adding the small business community makes up the “backbone of our country.”
“Let’s work and keep them sustainable,” he said.
In his free time, Cassidy said he enjoys making memories with his family and friends, traveling and attending community events.
Schuessler, who moved to Horry County 25 years ago, is from the midwest. A graduate of Illinois State University, she spent 11 years in homeowner association management and 5 and a half years as the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.
In her current COO role over the last two years, Schuessler said she has worked to restructure, increase profitability and grow the firm.
Schuessler said she has a passion for service, and both her professional and volunteer careers have been centered around listening, representing residents and communities and advocating for their needs.
“I have advocated for these needs at the local, state and federal levels, and have built strong relationships in Columbia that will benefit our area,” she said. “I also have experience managing multi-million dollar budgets with multiple funding sources, which will prove beneficial in the State House.”
Schuessler said she believes the best government is one that is closest to its people.
“Much of what I am hearing from the residents of District 61 are concerns about the economy, repair, congestion and safety of our roads, flooding issues, needed infrastructure, education and support of first responders,” Schuessler said. “We send a tremendous amount of tax dollars to Columbia and proportionately we do not get our fair share back. This new House seat gives District 61 and Horry County the opportunity to have an additional voice advocating for more funding to come back to our area to fix the problems that we have and help plan for the future.”
Outside of work, Schuessler said she is involved in her church, where she leads a high school girls youth group and serves on Sundays in the youth ministry. She also enjoys spending time with her children, attending their sporting events and exercising with Females in Action.
