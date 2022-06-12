A chief operating officer of a Myrtle Beach law firm and a Conway business owner have both put their names in the hat for the new South Carolina District 61 seat.

Carla Schuessler, the COO of the Complete Legal Defense Team, and John Cassidy, a co-owner of Duplicates INK, will face off in the June 14 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Ashlyn Preaux in the fall.

District 61 encompasses parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 and was created during the last U.S. Census due to the area’s growth.

Originally from New Jersey, Cassidy moved to Conway in 1986 to attend Coastal Carolina University and “never went back,” he said. In 1991, he and a college friend started their business, which still operates in Conway today.

Cassidy said he decided to run for office because believes he could be part of “many solutions” for the area.

“Owning and operating a successful business and raising a family for over 30 years, demonstrates my level of commitment and ability to be creative when it comes to real solutions,” he said. “I believe these qualities will help in having a resident focused representative.”

If he wins the primary and fall election, Cassidy said he first wants to meet the current Horry County delegation and get an understanding of what they think the biggest challenges are in Columbia.

“I’d like to have a dialogue with the residents from District 61 and confirm with them what they want me to handle first and foremost,” Cassidy said. “Infrastructure, Education, flooding and development seem to be the hot topics.”

Cassidy said he also believes small business resources and incentives are important, adding the small business community makes up the “backbone of our country.”

“Let’s work and keep them sustainable,” he said.

In his free time, Cassidy said he enjoys making memories with his family and friends, traveling and attending community events.