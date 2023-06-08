Thousands of people are expected to pour into downtown Myrtle Beach for the sold-out Carolina Country Music Festival, which runs through Sunday.

Downtown businesses have prepared for the annual fest by loading up on food and alcohol as streets near the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place are closed to traffic until the beginning of next week and non-bar businesses prepare for a long business weekend.

The festival kicks off Thursday night, with singers Hardy, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Matthew and Dylan Marlowe. This year’s lineup includes country music artists Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Brooks and Dunn, Travis Tritt, Bret Michaels, Whiskey Myers, Scott McCreery and more than 30 other country music artists.

As Myrtle Beach police have closed streets around the venue and barricaded the perimeter, area bars and restaurants have prepared in various ways.

Kara Byrnes, a bartender at The Ole Irish Pub, said the bar triples and sometimes even quadruples its drink orders ahead of the annual festival.

“We usually have an extra trailer out back that we fill up with extra beer that we can’t fit in the walk-in, since we can’t order beer after Saturday of course, so we have to prep for Saturday and Monday beforehand,” Byrnes said. “...I think, before CCMF was over one night, we did about 2,400 drink orders. … We’re also going through two cases of whiskey a day.”

At Atlas Tap House down on Chester Street, the bar is planning to run its CCMF specialty cocktails like the Crown Creamsicle made from Crown Royal blended canadian whiskey and vanilla Smirnoff.

Other options include the Southern Peach Tea made with Smirnoff peach lemonade and lemon juice mixed with sweet tea, or the Pink Drink, which is made of Smirnoff pink lemonade and soda water with a lemon wheel.

“There’s like seven of us, and we’re all gonna be on,” said bartender Melanie Myers, who’d previously worked the long hours for businesses during CCMF. “...I feel like Wednesday to Sunday is gonna be a very good week.”