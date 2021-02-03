In the new year, Waccamaw Dermatology has many new additions to celebrate. The dermatology group currently operates in five locations across Horry and Georgetown Counties. They offer patients complete dermatologic skin care with a concentrated focus on skin cancer with options that include surgical and non-surgical treatment modalities. Waccamaw Dermatology is the largest dermatology practice in the Grand Strand and the only practice to offer Mohs Micrographic Skin Cancer Surgery, Radiation Therapy and complete in-house Dermatopathology Lab Services.
“We are dedicated to improving clinical care and patient experience with our treatment options” said Waccamaw Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta. “With the addition of Image Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IGSRT) we can provide patients an end-to-end solution under one roof, from biopsy to diagnosis to surgical or non-surgical treatment options.”
Waccamaw Dermatology founder, Dr. Robert D. Bibb, has been practicing dermatology in the Grand Strand since 1984. Dr. Bibb’s background as a radiation health physicist helped him lead the charge as the practice’s safety officer when it comes to radiation therapy.
“We understand the technology,” he said. “Bringing this treatment option to Waccamaw Dermatology is several years in the making. We knew there was a great need for it. It is a game changer for Myrtle Beach because nobody else has it.”
The radiation therapy room, designed to comply with all state safety guidelines, and staff working in it, are certified by the state of South Carolina.
A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Bibb has a background in chemical engineering and biology. After seeing his father endure a harmful medical experience, Dr. Bibb decided to enroll in medical school. He spent two years serving in the United States Public Health Service and “fell in love with dermatology” while working in a Navy hospital.
“I was accepted into the first dermatology training program at MUSC,” Dr. Bibb said.
Dr. Bibb brought his knowledge and skill to the Grand Strand area because he saw a need for treating the large population of skin cancer sufferers.
“There’s an inordinate amount of skin cancer here” he said.
On average, Dr. Bibb sees between 8-12 skin cancer patients a day.
In addition to Dr. Bibb, the practice includes co-Managing Partner, Dr. Joan Wiss and partners Dr. Brandon Coakley, Dr. Stephen Hammond and Dr. Michael Y. Xiong.
“Our knowledge collectively rivals that of a major university,” Dr. Bibb said.
The practice treats patients of all ages. Services offered, in addition to Mohs Micrographic Skin Cancer Surgery and Radiation Therapy, include the treatment of “every rash A-Z,” moles, growths, Photodynamic Therapy for pre-cancerous lesions, XTRAC light treatment for psoriasis, sclerotherapy, cosmetic fillers, Botox, laser treatment for scars, hair removal and InMode Laser for skin tightening.
“We enjoy curing the complex dermatology issues,” Dr. Bibb said.
One of Waccamaw Dermatology’s goals in the new year is to bring its services to underserved rural areas in South Carolina.
“We have a number of new location expansion efforts that we are considering in 2021,” Mr. Banta said.
Additionally, the practice will be partnering with UNC Charlotte to provide an internship program for healthcare focused students in 2021 and are looking to expand this to other universities in the future.
Dr. Bibb is heavily involved in lecturing and speaking in academic settings as well as training senior medical students and physician assistants. He has published a book titled “Deadly Dairy Deception” as well as other published works on cancer prevention. Dr. Bibb has also developed a sunscreen that is currently in the patent process. Waccamaw Dermatology is also considering implementing clinical trials in the near future as well.
Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to workplace safety and the safety of their employees and patients.
Specific to Covid-19, Waccamaw Dermatology follows federal, state and county guidelines in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended protocol. Many of the providers have been vaccinated and wear masks for the duration of your visit. Patients wait in their vehicles prior to their appointment and are contacted by the staff individually to enter the building.
Waccamaw Dermatology’s five offices are as follows:
- Myrtle Beach – Medical Circle at 917 Medical Circle
- Myrtle Beach – Rourk Street at 8170 Rourk St.
- Conway at 166 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct.
- Litchfield at 14880 Ocean Hwy.
- North Myrtle Beach at 3816 U.S. 17 S., Suite 3
To learn more about Waccamaw Dermatology and to find the location nearest you, call 843-449-0453 or visit www.waccamawdermatology.com.
