The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Horry County Council took the first of three votes needed to approve tax breaks for the company, although UPS wasn’t identified at the time. EDC leaders said the county tax benefits are the only public incentives the company will receive for the facility. The city is not providing any incentives for the center.
“The expansion of UPS is another awesome win for Horry County," Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said in a prepared statement. "UPS has proven that Horry County is a great place to do business, provide growth and employ qualified workers. UPS is a highly reputable company in Horry County, and we look forward to seeing their success continue. On behalf of the Horry County Council, staff and residents, congratulations on your growth and we are thankful you are a part of Team Horry.”
The EDC, Horry County’s industry recruiter, negotiated the contract. It’s is the first company the EDC has brought to the city.
EDC President Sandy Davis said her organization has been in discussions with UPS for about a year. Although the EDC has historically struggled to recruit companies to North Myrtle Beach, she's optimistic about bringing other businesses there. At least one other company is considering an expansion in the city.
"They do have a great area for manufacturing," she said. "I think this is going to be the start of a domino effect. … I'm really hoping that once UPS is there, it will drive more industry to go to that area."
UPS plans to build the package delivery center off Water Tower Road and it will be operational by 2020, according to a release from the EDC. The Atlanta-based company will continue to run its Myrtle Beach distribution center.
