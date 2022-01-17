Myrtle Beach is the No. 17 growth city in America based on U-Haul® truck moves throughout 2021, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.
People coming to Myrtle Beach in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 32% year-over-year, while departures rose 30% from 2020.
Arriving customers accounted for 52.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Myrtle Beach during 2021 to make it a leading city for netting do-it-yourself movers. Myrtle Beach, a longtime tourist draw and beach destination on the Atlantic Coast, was last ranked among the top 25 U.S. growth cities in 2018 – when it was 18th.
“There has been a lot of residential and apartment development in Myrtle Beach,” said Matthew McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “There’s always been seasonal moving here. We see a lot of people coming down from Canada. But more and more people are deciding to stay. Myrtle Beach is expanding upward and outward. It is now an up-and-coming city. With mild winters and great beaches, it’s no wonder people are moving to Myrtle Beach.”
The Kissimmee-St. Cloud (Fla.) corridor is the leading growth city of 2021. The markets of Raleigh-Durham (N.C.), Palm Bay-Melbourne (Fla.), North Port (Fla.) and Madison (Wis.) round out the top five.
Florida boasts 10 markets among the top 25 growth cities on the U-Haul chart. Texas has five cities on the list, while North Carolina, Wisconsin and California have two apiece.
Growth cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually. Neighboring cities in U-Haul markets are often packaged together for migration trends purposes.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.
Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the top 50 growth states and the top 25 Canadian growth cities.
U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 10 provinces and 50 states. The geographical coverage from more than 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.
Independent small business owners interested in joining the U-Haul Dealer Network at no cost and earning commissions from rental transactions at their locations can visit uhaul.com/dealer to learn more and submit an information form.
