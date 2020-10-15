From colorful flowers and towering palm trees to plentiful piles of mulch and stone, you can find everything you need to create a welcoming landscape at Discount Landscape Supply in Conway.
The new business is celebrating its grand opening week Oct. 12-16. On Friday, Oct. 16, Gator 107.9 will host a live remote with prize giveaways, refreshments and a drawing for Carolina Country Musical Festival tickets.
Discount Landscape Supply is owned and operated by Jamie Cox and Marty Cannon.
Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Tabor City, North Carolina. He is an Air Force veteran and has spent the past 17 years working overseas as a government contractor, supporting the state department and DOD. He has called Conway home since 1999, moving back to attend the Institute of Aviation at Conway Airport. Cox has been married to his wife Alina since 2006, and they have a six year old daughter named Abby.
Marty Cannon has been in the landscaping business for more than 30 years. Opening Discount Landscape Supply is something he was wanted to do for many years.
Cox and Cannon have been friends for many years and have talked often about starting a business together. With Cox’s travel restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “it seemed like a good time to jump in,” he said. “I’m really hoping this will take off so I can be home more with my family like a regular person.”
Cannon’s son Spencer Cannon is also involved with the business. A recent University of South Carolina graduate who studied business and sports management, Spencer Cannon said that working with his dad is “a dream come true.”
“He’s been a great asset,” Cox said of Spencer Cannon, who has been helping his dad since he was old enough to work.
Cannon and his wife Brandi are also parents to daughter Madison Cannon.
Discount Landscape Supply has a large selection of shrubs, flowers, trees and grasses for sale, as well as dirt, mulch, rock and straw and seed and fertilizer. The team offers quick and easy delivery for online and phone orders.
“We will deliver right to your driveway,” they said.
If you’re seeking out a certain flower or tree, the Discount Landscape Supply team can order it for you.
The retailer currently has large pumpkins for sale to complete your fall décor or for carving and will carry a large selection of Christmas trees around the holidays.
Cannon said Discount Landscape Supply is the only place in Conway that offers irrigation systems. The team will work with you on design consultation and set up. The retailer offers Rain Bird and Hunter Industries brand irrigation systems. Cox and Cannon plan to offer propane for sale in the coming months as well.
Discount Landscape Supply offers products at wholesale and retail prices and is here for your commercial and residential landscaping needs. The team brings their experience in the industry to the new business, from knowing what grows best in this climate to sourcing the healthiest product from South Carolina farmers.
“Everything we have here grows well in this area,” Cannon said. “We know what will be able to handle ours temperatures, frost and rain. The knowledge we have helps out the retail side.”
“Everything out there on the yard, Marty’s gone to growers and hand-picked,” Cox said. “He’s got his finger on the pulse of this industry.”
Cox and Cannon are grateful to the people in Horry County for welcoming their new business.
“I think everyone in the county wants to see another tree planted,” Cannon said.
Discount Landscape Supply is at 1130 E. Hwy. 501 in Conway. Look for the bright yellow sign.
The retailer is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.discountlandscapesupply.com or call 843-347-1080.
