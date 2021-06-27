For most businesses, the focus of 2021 remains recovery, trying to make up ground lost during the pandemic.
That's certainly the case in the tourism industry.
“We are working very hard to build back from everything that happened last year,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “And [we] really are starting to see a strong surge in tourism.”
During a presentation to Horry County Council’s administration committee last week, Riordan spoke about the chamber’s goals for the summer and fall seasons as well as the positive tourism trends the organization is seeing.
Riordan said the online travel company Tripadvisor recently contacted the chamber because Myrtle Beach was ranking atop the country’s most searched destinations in June.
“That’s just again really amazing when you think about some of the huge cities in America,” she said. “Orlando’s No. 2, New York City, places like that. So this is the first time in our history that Myrtle Beach has ever been at the top of the leaderboards. … We have a lot of eyes on us and a lot of people are planning to come and visit us and see us between June and December.”
To understand how busy things are, consider that Myrtle Beach International Airport is on track to see 1 million passengers this summer. For all of 2019, the airport’s busiest year on record, MYR welcomed 1.3 million passengers.
“Don’t go on Saturday afternoon unless you really have to,” Riordan joked. “We’re working on it, but it’s pretty hectic over there.”
COVID was obviously the factor in keeping air travel down last year. But with the addition of service from Southwest Airlines and more flights from Spirit Airlines, the airport has more than bounced back.
MYR just saw its busiest May on record with 326,774 passengers, an 8.2% increase from the previous high in 2019, according to county records.
“We could not be more pleased with the level of interest expressed in travel from our airport," said Scott Van Moppes, director of Horry County’s airports, in a news release. "While the airport team anticipated heavy traffic in 2021, passenger counts continue to surpass expectations, a trend we expect will continue into the foreseeable future.”
Along with increased air travel, there are other encouraging markers for the local economy.
Riordan noted that the last segment of the tourism economy to return to normal will be conferences and conventions, but even that sector is showing signs of life.
“The good news is that the biggest group there is sports and sports is back with a vengeance and very, very busy for this year,” she said. “We’ve actually been able to pick up a lot of business from other markets, other destinations that have not been as supportive of sports or have been not as open as we have been, which has been wonderful for us.”
Although chamber officials have been pleased with the data they’ve seen on summer tourism thus far, they also hope to bring in more visitors during the shoulder seasons. In the fall, for example, the chamber’s goals are to increase the number of visitors by 5% and boost the number of first-time by visitors by the same percentage. Their goals also include a 20% increase in deplanements, putting traffic back on its pre-pandemic trajectory.
Apart from their out-of-state advertising, chamber officials have begun rolling out a new local marketing strategy aimed at promoting the community along the Grand Strand.
The promotions include billboards, stickers, banners and posters bearing the messages “We are the beach,” “MB” and “60 miles strong.” The campaign features new logos and symbols with bright colors, and some of those graphics are emblazoned on golf shirts and tote bags. Chamber leaders even have a design proposal for a mural.
The purpose of this campaign?
“To bring the brand to life and have people in town recognize this and understand that these are some of the same looks and feels and messages that are going out to our potential visitors,” Riordan said.
Before the pandemic, the area was seeing nearly 21 million visitors per year, according to chamber estimates. Tourism officials haven’t received the 2020 visitor figures yet, though they expect a sharp decline because of COVID.
But despite the struggles of the pandemic, Riordan said the Grand Strand fared better than many other destinations in 2020. Citing S.C. Department of Revenue data, she said the area saw $842 million in gross annual sales from the lodging sector, nearly $1.3 billion from restaurants, over $3 billion in retail and nearly $34 million in golf.
“Horry County came through with flying colors,” she said.
