Two nurses who go above and beyond have earned DAISY awards for their extraordinary work.
April Mahaffey of Tidelands Health Women’s Center at Georgetown and Lynsey Dvorshock of 2 West at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital received the awards during a recent breakfast reception.
Mahaffey earned the award not just for the exceptional care she provides patients but also for the help she offers visitors. A few months ago, she noticed a patient’s mother having trouble walking as she left the patient’s room. Mahaffey offered to take her to her car in a wheelchair. It made quite the impression on the patient, who – in a social media post a few days later - thanked Tidelands Health for her care and made a particular mention of Mahaffey’s act of kindness to her mother.
“This is how April exceeded this patient’s expectation, not by taking exceptional care of the patient but by taking care of the patient’s family member,” according to an award nomination submitted on Mahaffey’s behalf.
Dvorshock earned a DAISY award for her willingness to chip in and help as a full-time labor and delivery night nurse.
“No matter her load, she always lends a hand when needed,” according to her nomination.
The nurses were selected from a pool of 25 nominees. Tidelands Health names DAISY winners twice each year. Nurses are nominated by patients or their relatives, visitors or co-workers who complete the nomination form.
The national DAISY award and the DAISY Foundation were established by the family of the late Patrick Barnes, who died of a rare autoimmune disease at the age of 33, to honor his memory and recognize nurses who deliver extraordinary care.
Tidelands Health is the region’s largest health care provider, serving the Carolinas at four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations. More than 2,500 employee, physician and volunteer partners work side by side with our communities to transform the health of our region – promoting wellness, preventing illness, encouraging recovery and restoring health.
