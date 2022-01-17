The Conway National Bank honors Vanessa Bagwell for 15 years of continued service to the bank, according to a release.
Bagwell is the head teller at CNB’s Northside Office located at 9726 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. She is a graduate of North Cobb High School and attended Kennesaw State University. She lives in the Red Bluff community of Horry County with her husband, Brad.
