Whether you need assistance with retirement, investment or estate planning, or insurance, Stonebridge Financial Group in Myrtle Beach is ready to help you with all of your financial service needs.
Owner Dennie R. Lewis, an Horry County native, has been in the financial industry for 39 years.
Lewis earned his CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) and his ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations from The American College of Financial Services. Currently, he is working to earn the CFS (Certified Fund Specialist) and the CAS (Certified Annuity Specialist) designations from the Institute of Business & Finance.
Lewis and his team know that no one strategy fits everyone when it comes to financial planning.
“Every client gets our undivided attention – from planning to execution to follow-up,” states Stonebridge Financial Group’s mission statement. “We take a proactive approach to helping you develop a strategy to address your financial goals and objectives, using the most efficient methods available.”
Education is a key component of Stonebridge’s strategy. The company aims to “take the mystery out of investing, insurance, estate conversation and preserving wealth.”
Lewis said working with a professional can help clients define and achieve their financial goals.
“Quite often I see articles asking the question, ‘Do I need a financial advisor?’ or ‘Why work with a financial professional?’ Industry studies estimate that professional advice can add up to 3% or more to portfolio returns over the long term,” Lewis said.
As an independent financial advisor, Lewis is allowed the freedom to offer a broader range of financial instruments to help clients achieve their goals.
“An advisor can work with you to understand your goals, model and quantify options, and strategically develop a plan to get you to your desired goal,” he said. “Holistic planning may include retirement, insurance, education, charitable planning and more.”
The company’s website also includes several articles and videos to inform your future planning.
Stonebridge Financial Group is at 1200 48th Ave. N., Suite 202, in Myrtle Beach.
For more information, visit
www.stonebridgefinancialllc.com or call 843-839-3836.
Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. (WFS) member FINRA/SIPC. WFS, is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of WFS.
