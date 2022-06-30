A fast-casual restaurant chain known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats plans to expand into Horry County with four locations, including one in Carolina Forest and another in Longs.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, the Kansas-based chain, expects new restaurants to open on U.S. 501 across from the Carolina Forest Walmart and on S.C. 9 in Longs across from Bell and Bell Buick GMC Trucks.

Kim Huynh, a Freddy’s public relations specialist, said via email that a new franchise group, Custard & Steakburger Holdings, recently signed an agreement to develop four Freddy’s locations in Horry County in the coming years.

The Carolina Forest and Longs locations “are currently in the early stages of development and have a target opening date of summer 2023,” Huynh said. The company did not have confirmed locations for the other two restaurants.

Freddy’s menu features all-beef hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, cheese fries, onion rings and the diner’s signature steakburgers. Its desserts include a variety of frozen sweets, including scoops of vanilla custard, an Oreo custard sandwich and sundaes.

Founded in 2002, Freddy’s has more than 400 locations in 34 states, including nine in South Carolina, according to a news release from the company.

"Our ongoing growth in South Carolina and throughout the Southeast is a direct reflection of our strong unit economics and leadership in the fast-casual space,” said Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer at Freddy's, in an April news release. “Myrtle Beach has been a target market for Freddy's, and we look forward to opening new locations in the area as we continue to expand the brand's national footprint.”

Custard & Steakburger Holdings is led by founder Rob Tanner, according to a news release. Other partners in the firm include Tanner’s uncle Jeffery Postal, Amit Sehgal and former Duke and NBA basketball player Carlos Boozer.